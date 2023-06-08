Heritage Wealth Management LLC Buys 503 Shares of Citigroup Inc. (NYSE:C)

Heritage Wealth Management LLC grew its holdings in Citigroup Inc. (NYSE:C – Get Rating) by 140.1% in the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 862 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 503 shares during the quarter. Heritage Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Citigroup were worth $39,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of C. First National Trust Co grew its stake in shares of Citigroup by 0.8% during the fourth quarter. First National Trust Co now owns 25,084 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,135,000 after buying an additional 208 shares during the last quarter. Scott & Selber Inc. lifted its holdings in Citigroup by 0.4% during the fourth quarter. Scott & Selber Inc. now owns 53,681 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,428,000 after buying an additional 217 shares during the period. Investors Research Corp lifted its holdings in shares of Citigroup by 2.2% during the 4th quarter. Investors Research Corp now owns 11,491 shares of the company’s stock valued at $520,000 after purchasing an additional 250 shares during the last quarter. Bell Investment Advisors Inc lifted its holdings in shares of Citigroup by 72.1% during the 4th quarter. Bell Investment Advisors Inc now owns 604 shares of the company’s stock valued at $27,000 after purchasing an additional 253 shares during the last quarter. Finally, ICA Group Wealth Management LLC increased its position in shares of Citigroup by 2.1% in the 3rd quarter. ICA Group Wealth Management LLC now owns 12,294 shares of the company’s stock valued at $512,000 after acquiring an additional 255 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 70.90% of the company’s stock.

Insider Buying and Selling at Citigroup

In related news, insider Zdenek Turek sold 12,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, April 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $49.87, for a total transaction of $598,440.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 155,979 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $7,778,672.73. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. 0.09% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Citigroup Stock Performance

Several equities research analysts have weighed in on the company. Evercore ISI cut their price target on Citigroup from $53.00 to $50.00 in a research report on Friday, May 12th. BMO Capital Markets lifted their price target on shares of Citigroup from $56.00 to $68.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, April 17th. Piper Sandler boosted their price target on shares of Citigroup from $47.00 to $53.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, April 17th. StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Citigroup in a research report on Thursday, May 18th. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Finally, Oppenheimer boosted their price target on shares of Citigroup from $75.00 to $78.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, April 17th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have issued a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $54.79.

Citigroup stock opened at $48.01 on Thursday. Citigroup Inc. has a 12-month low of $40.01 and a 12-month high of $54.56. The company has a market capitalization of $93.46 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 6.70, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.78 and a beta of 1.57. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.48, a current ratio of 0.95 and a quick ratio of 0.95. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $46.60 and its 200 day moving average price is $47.58.

Citigroup (NYSE:C – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Friday, April 14th. The company reported $2.19 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.66 by $0.53. The company had revenue of $21.40 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $20.07 billion. Citigroup had a net margin of 12.96% and a return on equity of 7.84%. The company’s revenue was up 11.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $2.02 EPS. On average, research analysts forecast that Citigroup Inc. will post 5.99 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Citigroup Announces Dividend

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, May 26th. Stockholders of record on Monday, May 1st were issued a $0.51 dividend. This represents a $2.04 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.25%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, April 28th. Citigroup’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 28.45%.

About Citigroup

Citigroup Inc, a diversified financial services holding company, provides various financial products and services to consumers, corporations, governments, and institutions in North America, Latin America, Asia, Europe, the Middle East, and Africa. It operates through three segments: Institutional Clients Group (ICG), Personal Banking and Wealth Management (PBWM), and Legacy Franchises.

Featured Articles

