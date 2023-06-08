Heritage Wealth Management LLC Has $32,000 Stake in Schwab US Broad Market ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHB)

Heritage Wealth Management LLC boosted its position in Schwab US Broad Market ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHB – Get Rating) by 100.0% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 708 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 354 shares during the period. Heritage Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Schwab US Broad Market ETF were worth $32,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of SCHB. Front Row Advisors LLC raised its holdings in shares of Schwab US Broad Market ETF by 10.8% during the third quarter. Front Row Advisors LLC now owns 8,196 shares of the company’s stock valued at $344,000 after purchasing an additional 802 shares during the period. Bessemer Group Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Schwab US Broad Market ETF by 18.7% in the 3rd quarter. Bessemer Group Inc. now owns 4,264 shares of the company’s stock worth $179,000 after acquiring an additional 672 shares during the last quarter. First National Corp MA ADV grew its position in Schwab US Broad Market ETF by 38.1% in the 4th quarter. First National Corp MA ADV now owns 454,122 shares of the company’s stock worth $20,349,000 after purchasing an additional 125,349 shares in the last quarter. Hanson & Doremus Investment Management grew its position in Schwab US Broad Market ETF by 7.1% in the 4th quarter. Hanson & Doremus Investment Management now owns 1,787,874 shares of the company’s stock worth $80,115,000 after purchasing an additional 118,133 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Forum Financial Management LP grew its position in Schwab US Broad Market ETF by 17.2% in the 4th quarter. Forum Financial Management LP now owns 8,894 shares of the company’s stock worth $399,000 after purchasing an additional 1,308 shares in the last quarter.

Schwab US Broad Market ETF Stock Performance

Shares of SCHB stock opened at $49.88 on Thursday. Schwab US Broad Market ETF has a 52-week low of $40.92 and a 52-week high of $50.85. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $48.19 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $47.14. The company has a market capitalization of $22.19 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.59 and a beta of 1.03.

Schwab US Broad Market ETF Company Profile

Schwab U.S. Broad Market ETF (the Fund) seeks to track the total return of the Dow Jones U.S. Small-Cap Total Stock Market Index (the Index). The Index is a float-adjusted market capitalization weighted index that reflects the shares of securities actually available to investors in the marketplace. The Fund’s index includes the 2,500 publicly traded United States companies for, which pricing information is available.

