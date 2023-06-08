Heritage Wealth Management LLC Increases Stock Position in Fifth Third Bancorp (NASDAQ:FITB)

Heritage Wealth Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Fifth Third Bancorp (NASDAQ:FITB – Get Rating) by 100.0% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 1,048 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 524 shares during the quarter. Heritage Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Fifth Third Bancorp were worth $34,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. CI Investments Inc. grew its position in Fifth Third Bancorp by 109.8% in the 4th quarter. CI Investments Inc. now owns 1,920 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $63,000 after buying an additional 1,005 shares in the last quarter. Fund Management at Engine No. 1 LLC lifted its position in shares of Fifth Third Bancorp by 14.6% in the fourth quarter. Fund Management at Engine No. 1 LLC now owns 7,559 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $248,000 after purchasing an additional 964 shares in the last quarter. Boyd Watterson Asset Management LLC OH bought a new position in Fifth Third Bancorp during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $36,000. Tokio Marine Asset Management Co. Ltd. raised its position in Fifth Third Bancorp by 9.6% during the fourth quarter. Tokio Marine Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 11,956 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $392,000 after acquiring an additional 1,046 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Pinnacle Wealth Planning Services Inc. raised its position in Fifth Third Bancorp by 29.5% during the fourth quarter. Pinnacle Wealth Planning Services Inc. now owns 8,777 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $288,000 after acquiring an additional 2,002 shares in the last quarter. 80.17% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Fifth Third Bancorp Price Performance

Shares of FITB opened at $27.12 on Thursday. Fifth Third Bancorp has a 1 year low of $22.11 and a 1 year high of $39.24. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.79, a current ratio of 0.79 and a quick ratio of 0.78. The company has a market capitalization of $18.46 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 7.84, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.93 and a beta of 1.18. The business has a 50-day moving average of $25.64 and a 200-day moving average of $30.79.

Fifth Third Bancorp Dividend Announcement

Fifth Third Bancorp ( NASDAQ:FITB Get Rating ) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, April 20th. The financial services provider reported $0.78 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.79 by ($0.01). The business had revenue of $2.91 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.22 billion. Fifth Third Bancorp had a return on equity of 16.28% and a net margin of 24.39%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.69 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Fifth Third Bancorp will post 3.47 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, April 17th. Shareholders of record on Friday, March 31st were paid a $0.33 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, March 30th. This represents a $1.32 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.87%. Fifth Third Bancorp’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 38.15%.

Insider Buying and Selling at Fifth Third Bancorp

In related news, Director Evan Bayh bought 5,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 3rd. The shares were bought at an average price of $24.82 per share, with a total value of $124,100.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 73,700 shares in the company, valued at $1,829,234. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In other Fifth Third Bancorp news, Director Evan Bayh purchased 5,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 3rd. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $24.82 per share, for a total transaction of $124,100.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now owns 73,700 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,829,234. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, Director Gary R. Heminger bought 33,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, March 13th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $26.82 per share, for a total transaction of $885,060.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now owns 127,043 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,407,293.26. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders own 0.66% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

FITB has been the topic of several research analyst reports. DA Davidson lowered their price objective on shares of Fifth Third Bancorp from $31.00 to $30.00 in a research note on Monday, April 24th. Morgan Stanley cut their price target on Fifth Third Bancorp from $37.00 to $29.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, April 5th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. dropped their price objective on Fifth Third Bancorp from $37.50 to $32.50 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Monday, April 10th. StockNews.com assumed coverage on Fifth Third Bancorp in a research report on Thursday, May 18th. They set a “sell” rating for the company. Finally, Piper Sandler decreased their price objective on Fifth Third Bancorp from $43.00 to $40.00 in a research report on Friday, March 10th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $35.50.

About Fifth Third Bancorp

Fifth Third Bancorp engages in the provision of banking & financial services, retail & commercial banking, consumer lending services, and investment advisory services through its subsidiary Fifth Third Bank. It operates through the following segments: Commercial Banking, Branch Banking, Consumer Lending and Wealth and Asset Management.

