Heritage Wealth Management LLC Purchases 346 Shares of Rio Tinto Group (NYSE:RIO)

Heritage Wealth Management LLC grew its position in shares of Rio Tinto Group (NYSE:RIO – Get Rating) by 100.0% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 692 shares of the mining company’s stock after acquiring an additional 346 shares during the quarter. Heritage Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Rio Tinto Group were worth $49,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the business. Bank of New York Mellon Corp lifted its stake in shares of Rio Tinto Group by 23.9% in the 1st quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 61,529 shares of the mining company’s stock valued at $4,947,000 after purchasing an additional 11,879 shares during the last quarter. Cetera Advisor Networks LLC boosted its stake in Rio Tinto Group by 33.8% during the first quarter. Cetera Advisor Networks LLC now owns 6,549 shares of the mining company’s stock worth $527,000 after buying an additional 1,654 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. increased its position in Rio Tinto Group by 19.4% during the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 1,539,846 shares of the mining company’s stock valued at $123,803,000 after acquiring an additional 250,480 shares during the last quarter. Vontobel Holding Ltd. purchased a new stake in shares of Rio Tinto Group in the first quarter valued at $499,000. Finally, Cetera Investment Advisers raised its stake in shares of Rio Tinto Group by 141.7% in the first quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers now owns 13,466 shares of the mining company’s stock valued at $1,083,000 after acquiring an additional 7,894 shares during the period. 10.43% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of Rio Tinto Group stock opened at $63.67 on Thursday. The company has a current ratio of 1.64, a quick ratio of 1.10 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.21. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $64.19 and its two-hundred day moving average is $69.06. Rio Tinto Group has a 1 year low of $50.92 and a 1 year high of $80.51.

A number of equities analysts recently commented on RIO shares. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised shares of Rio Tinto Group from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday. StockNews.com started coverage on Rio Tinto Group in a report on Thursday, May 18th. They issued a “buy” rating on the stock. The Goldman Sachs Group upgraded Rio Tinto Group from a “buy” rating to a “conviction-buy” rating in a report on Thursday, March 2nd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded Rio Tinto Group from an “underweight” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, May 15th. Finally, BNP Paribas lowered shares of Rio Tinto Group from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, February 13th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating, seven have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, Rio Tinto Group has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $5,790.00.

Rio Tinto Plc engages in the exploration, mining, and processing of mineral resources. It operates through the following business segments: Iron Ore, Aluminium, Copper and Diamonds, Energy and Minerals, and Other Operations. The Iron Ore segment supplies global seaborne iron ore trade. The Aluminium segment produces bauxite, alumina and primary aluminum.

