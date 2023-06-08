Honeywell International Inc. (NASDAQ:HON) Shares Sold by Bessemer Group Inc.

Bessemer Group Inc. lessened its stake in Honeywell International Inc. (NASDAQ:HON – Get Rating) by 5.9% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 43,075 shares of the conglomerate’s stock after selling 2,683 shares during the period. Bessemer Group Inc.’s holdings in Honeywell International were worth $9,231,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Toroso Investments LLC increased its position in Honeywell International by 1.7% in the 3rd quarter. Toroso Investments LLC now owns 7,042 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $1,176,000 after acquiring an additional 116 shares during the period. Planning Center Inc. purchased a new stake in Honeywell International in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $255,000. Newbridge Financial Services Group Inc. boosted its holdings in Honeywell International by 47.2% in the 4th quarter. Newbridge Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 390 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $84,000 after purchasing an additional 125 shares in the last quarter. Fayez Sarofim & Co boosted its holdings in Honeywell International by 0.7% in the 3rd quarter. Fayez Sarofim & Co now owns 26,195 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $4,374,000 after purchasing an additional 188 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Kestra Private Wealth Services LLC boosted its holdings in Honeywell International by 4.9% in the 4th quarter. Kestra Private Wealth Services LLC now owns 23,107 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $4,952,000 after purchasing an additional 1,082 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 74.30% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Honeywell International stock opened at $198.39 on Thursday. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $195.85 and a 200 day moving average price of $197.20. The company has a current ratio of 1.26, a quick ratio of 0.94 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.84. Honeywell International Inc. has a twelve month low of $166.63 and a twelve month high of $220.96. The stock has a market cap of $132.06 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 25.76, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.34 and a beta of 1.09.

Honeywell International ( NASDAQ:HON Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 27th. The conglomerate reported $2.07 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.93 by $0.14. The firm had revenue of $8.86 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $8.51 billion. Honeywell International had a net margin of 14.53% and a return on equity of 34.01%. The firm’s revenue was up 5.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $1.91 EPS. Equities research analysts forecast that Honeywell International Inc. will post 9.15 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, June 2nd. Investors of record on Friday, May 12th were paid a $1.03 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, May 11th. This represents a $4.12 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.08%. Honeywell International’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 53.51%.

In related news, COO Vimal Kapur sold 6,500 shares of Honeywell International stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $197.46, for a total value of $1,283,490.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief operating officer now directly owns 8,622 shares in the company, valued at $1,702,500.12. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Insiders own 0.45% of the company’s stock.

Several equities research analysts have recently commented on the company. HSBC boosted their price target on Honeywell International from $190.00 to $205.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 14th. Mizuho boosted their price target on Honeywell International from $220.00 to $225.00 in a research note on Friday, April 28th. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their price target on Honeywell International from $204.00 to $208.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 29th. StockNews.com assumed coverage on Honeywell International in a research note on Thursday, May 18th. They set a “buy” rating on the stock. Finally, UBS Group decreased their price target on Honeywell International from $193.00 to $185.00 and set a “sell” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, February 28th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $214.56.

Honeywell International, Inc is a software industrial company, which offers industry specific solutions to aerospace and automotive products and services. It specializes in turbochargers control, sensing and security technologies for buildings and homes, specialty chemicals, electronic and advanced materials, process technology for refining and petrochemicals, and energy efficient products and solutions for homes, business, and transportation.

