Hope Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:HOPE) EVP Thomas Stenger Sells 3,418 Shares

Hope Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:HOPE – Get Rating) EVP Thomas Stenger sold 3,418 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, June 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $9.20, for a total transaction of $31,445.60. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 35,200 shares in the company, valued at $323,840. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink.

Thomas Stenger also recently made the following trade(s):

On Tuesday, May 2nd, Thomas Stenger sold 4,582 shares of Hope Bancorp stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $8.86, for a total transaction of $40,596.52.

Hope Bancorp Price Performance

Shares of HOPE stock opened at $9.40 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.19, a current ratio of 1.09 and a quick ratio of 1.08. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $8.81 and its two-hundred day moving average is $11.29. Hope Bancorp, Inc. has a 12 month low of $7.42 and a 12 month high of $15.73. The company has a market capitalization of $1.13 billion, a PE ratio of 5.73 and a beta of 1.16.

Hope Bancorp Announces Dividend

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, May 18th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, May 4th were paid a $0.14 dividend. This represents a $0.56 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 5.96%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, May 3rd. Hope Bancorp’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 34.15%.

A number of equities analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods lowered their price target on shares of Hope Bancorp from $14.00 to $12.00 and set a “market perform” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, April 6th. StockNews.com raised shares of Hope Bancorp from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, May 26th. Finally, TheStreet downgraded shares of Hope Bancorp from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 4th.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Hope Bancorp

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Principal Financial Group Inc. raised its stake in shares of Hope Bancorp by 2.6% in the 4th quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 794,926 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $10,183,000 after acquiring an additional 20,469 shares during the period. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP raised its stake in shares of Hope Bancorp by 2.1% in the 3rd quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 9,414,171 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $118,996,000 after acquiring an additional 196,813 shares during the period. NorthCrest Asset Manangement LLC raised its stake in shares of Hope Bancorp by 3.5% in the 4th quarter. NorthCrest Asset Manangement LLC now owns 56,540 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $724,000 after acquiring an additional 1,900 shares during the period. Boston Partners raised its stake in shares of Hope Bancorp by 37.7% in the 3rd quarter. Boston Partners now owns 209,245 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $2,644,000 after acquiring an additional 57,276 shares during the period. Finally, Tudor Investment Corp Et Al purchased a new stake in shares of Hope Bancorp in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $1,465,000. 84.30% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Hope Bancorp Company Profile

Hope Bancorp, Inc is a bank holding company, which engages in the provision of financial services through its subsidiary, Bank of Hope. It offers core business banking products for small and medium-sized businesses and individuals. Its products and services include certificate of deposit, online banking, bill payment, mobile banking, credits card, and mortgage loans.

Further Reading

