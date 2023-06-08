ICU Medical, Inc. (NASDAQ:ICUI) Director Sells $36,939.54 in Stock

ICU Medical, Inc. (NASDAQ:ICUI – Get Rating) Director Elisha W. Finney sold 194 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, June 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $190.41, for a total transaction of $36,939.54. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 1,481 shares in the company, valued at $281,997.21. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link.
ICU Medical Stock Up 0.8 %
Shares of NASDAQ:ICUI opened at $191.89 on Thursday. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $182.13 and its 200 day moving average price is $172.46. ICU Medical, Inc. has a 12 month low of $128.90 and a 12 month high of $212.43. The company has a current ratio of 2.62, a quick ratio of 1.01 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.77.
Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Quadrant Capital Group LLC raised its stake in ICU Medical by 210.4% during the 3rd quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 208 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $31,000 after acquiring an additional 141 shares in the last quarter. Neuberger Berman Group LLC grew its position in ICU Medical by 16.6% during the 4th quarter. Neuberger Berman Group LLC now owns 443,248 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $69,803,000 after purchasing an additional 63,181 shares during the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. grew its position in ICU Medical by 1.1% during the 4th quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 754,421 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $118,806,000 after purchasing an additional 8,256 shares during the last quarter. Hollencrest Capital Management purchased a new position in ICU Medical during the 4th quarter worth $177,000. Finally, Van ECK Associates Corp grew its position in ICU Medical by 380.0% during the 4th quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 2,683 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $423,000 after purchasing an additional 2,124 shares during the last quarter. 93.88% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.
ICU Medical Company Profile
ICU Medical, Inc engages in the development, manufacture, and sale of innovative medical devices used in vascular therapy and critical care applications. Its product portfolio includes intravenous smart pumps, sets, connectors, closed transfer devices for hazardous drugs, cardiac monitoring systems, IV solutions, IV smart pumps with pain management and safety software technology, dedicated and non-dedicated IV sets and needle-free connectors.
