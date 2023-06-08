iMetal Resources (CVE:IMR) Stock Price Down 17.1%

Shares of iMetal Resources Inc. (CVE:IMR – Get Rating) dropped 17.1% during mid-day trading on Tuesday . The company traded as low as C$0.17 and last traded at C$0.17. Approximately 109,490 shares were traded during trading, a decline of 36% from the average daily volume of 172,421 shares. The stock had previously closed at C$0.21.

iMetal Resources Price Performance

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.15, a current ratio of 6.97 and a quick ratio of 7.79. The firm has a market capitalization of C$9.06 million, a P/E ratio of -1.80 and a beta of 1.31. The company’s 50 day moving average price is C$0.22 and its 200 day moving average price is C$0.23.

Get iMetal Resources alerts:

iMetal Resources (CVE:IMR – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Friday, April 28th. The company reported C($0.02) earnings per share for the quarter.

About iMetal Resources

iMetal Resources Inc, a junior exploration company, focuses on the acquisition, exploration, development, and evaluation of resource properties in Ontario and Quebec in Canada. The company explores for precious and base metal resources. Its flagship property is the Gowganda West project covering an area of approximately 150 squares kilometers located in Ontario.

Recommended Stories

