Infinity Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:INFI) Coverage Initiated at StockNews.com

StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Infinity Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:INFI – Get Rating) in a research note issued to investors on Wednesday morning. The firm issued a hold rating on the biotechnology company’s stock.
Separately, Piper Sandler reaffirmed a neutral rating on shares of Infinity Pharmaceuticals in a research note on Friday, February 24th.
Infinity Pharmaceuticals Stock Performance
Shares of NASDAQ INFI opened at $0.19 on Wednesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $16.80 million, a P/E ratio of -0.39 and a beta of 1.36. Infinity Pharmaceuticals has a one year low of $0.12 and a one year high of $1.76. The company’s fifty day moving average is $0.17 and its two-hundred day moving average is $0.37.
Institutional Investors Weigh In On Infinity Pharmaceuticals
Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Wittenberg Investment Management Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Infinity Pharmaceuticals in the 1st quarter worth about $28,000. Virtu Financial LLC boosted its position in shares of Infinity Pharmaceuticals by 165.3% in the 1st quarter. Virtu Financial LLC now owns 176,529 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $28,000 after buying an additional 109,992 shares in the last quarter. Jane Street Group LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Infinity Pharmaceuticals in the 4th quarter worth about $82,000. Millennium Management LLC lifted its holdings in Infinity Pharmaceuticals by 5.8% in the 4th quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 890,128 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $494,000 after purchasing an additional 48,795 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Mariner LLC purchased a new position in Infinity Pharmaceuticals in the 4th quarter valued at about $672,000. 34.61% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.
Infinity Pharmaceuticals Company Profile
Infinity Pharmaceuticals, Inc is a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, which engages in the business of developing novel medicines for people with cancer. It focuses on its drug development segment. The company was founded by Steven H. Holtzman and Matthew D. Shair on March 22, 1995 and is headquartered in Cambridge, MA.
