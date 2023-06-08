InMode (NASDAQ:INMD) vs. Endonovo Therapeutics (OTCMKTS:ENDV) Head-To-Head Review

Endonovo Therapeutics (OTCMKTS:ENDV – Get Rating) and InMode (NASDAQ:INMD – Get Rating) are both medical companies, but which is the superior business? We will compare the two companies based on the strength of their risk, valuation, earnings, dividends, institutional ownership, profitability and analyst recommendations.

Analyst Ratings

This is a summary of current ratings and price targets for Endonovo Therapeutics and InMode, as provided by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Endonovo Therapeutics 0 0 0 0 N/A InMode 0 1 5 0 2.83

InMode has a consensus target price of $45.71, suggesting a potential upside of 34.10%. Given InMode’s higher possible upside, analysts clearly believe InMode is more favorable than Endonovo Therapeutics.

Insider & Institutional Ownership

Profitability

55.2% of InMode shares are held by institutional investors. 5.6% of Endonovo Therapeutics shares are held by insiders. Comparatively, 6.9% of InMode shares are held by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that endowments, hedge funds and large money managers believe a stock will outperform the market over the long term.

This table compares Endonovo Therapeutics and InMode’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Endonovo Therapeutics -3,988.29% N/A -639.23% InMode 36.05% 36.35% 31.88%

Earnings and Valuation

This table compares Endonovo Therapeutics and InMode’s gross revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Endonovo Therapeutics $140,000.00 25.10 -$18.48 million N/A N/A InMode $454.27 million 6.23 $161.52 million $2.01 16.96

InMode has higher revenue and earnings than Endonovo Therapeutics.

Volatility and Risk

Endonovo Therapeutics has a beta of 0.18, indicating that its share price is 82% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, InMode has a beta of 2.08, indicating that its share price is 108% more volatile than the S&P 500.

Summary

InMode beats Endonovo Therapeutics on 10 of the 11 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Endonovo Therapeutics

Endonovo Therapeutics, Inc. is a biotechnology company, which engages in the development, manufacture, and distribution of medical devices focused on the rapid healing of wounds and reduction of pain, edema, and inflammation on and in the human body. Its technology and products include Electroceuticals, EFECT Trial, and SofPulse Electroceutical Therapy. The company was founded in November 2008 and is headquartered in Woodland Hills, CA.

About InMode

InMode Ltd. designs, develops, manufactures, and markets minimally invasive aesthetic medical products based on its proprietary radiofrequency assisted lipolysis and deep subdermal fractional radiofrequency technologies in the United States and internationally. The company offers minimally invasive aesthetic medical products for various procedures, such as liposuction with simultaneous skin tightening, body and face contouring, and ablative skin rejuvenation treatments, as well as for use in women's health conditions and procedures. It also designs, develops, manufactures, and markets non-invasive medical aesthetic products that target an array of procedures, including permanent hair reduction, facial skin rejuvenation, wrinkle reduction, cellulite treatment, skin appearance and texture, and superficial benign vascular and pigmented lesions, as well as hands-free medical aesthetic products that target a range of procedures, such as skin tightening, fat reduction, and muscle stimulation. The company was formerly known as Invasix Ltd. and changed its name to InMode Ltd. in November 2017. InMode Ltd. was incorporated in 2008 and is headquartered in Yokneam, Israel.

