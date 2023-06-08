Innospec Inc. (NASDAQ:IOSP) Shares Bought by Bessemer Group Inc.

Bessemer Group Inc. raised its holdings in Innospec Inc. (NASDAQ:IOSP – Get Rating) by 26.2% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 75,598 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock after purchasing an additional 15,695 shares during the period. Bessemer Group Inc. owned about 0.31% of Innospec worth $7,776,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Innospec by 1.3% in the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 2,846,362 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $243,847,000 after acquiring an additional 36,583 shares during the last quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC boosted its stake in shares of Innospec by 1.5% in the fourth quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC now owns 2,444,852 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $251,477,000 after acquiring an additional 35,852 shares during the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP boosted its stake in shares of Innospec by 0.5% in the third quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 1,197,212 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $102,565,000 after acquiring an additional 6,181 shares during the last quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Innospec by 5.0% in the fourth quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 1,022,850 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $105,210,000 after acquiring an additional 49,098 shares during the last quarter. Finally, State Street Corp boosted its stake in Innospec by 1.9% during the second quarter. State Street Corp now owns 911,808 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $87,342,000 after buying an additional 16,835 shares during the last quarter. 94.97% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Innospec Stock Performance

NASDAQ IOSP opened at $102.67 on Thursday. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $100.34 and its two-hundred day moving average is $105.13. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.55 billion, a P/E ratio of 19.78 and a beta of 1.17. Innospec Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $83.13 and a fifty-two week high of $116.00.

Innospec Increases Dividend

Innospec ( NASDAQ:IOSP Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 3rd. The specialty chemicals company reported $1.38 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.19 by $0.19. The company had revenue of $509.60 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $496.47 million. Innospec had a return on equity of 13.77% and a net margin of 6.48%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 7.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $1.53 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Innospec Inc. will post 6.02 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a Semi-Annual dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, May 31st. Shareholders of record on Monday, May 22nd were given a $0.69 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, May 19th. This represents a yield of 1.3%. This is an increase from Innospec’s previous Semi-Annual dividend of $0.65. Innospec’s payout ratio is currently 26.59%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Separately, StockNews.com initiated coverage on Innospec in a research note on Thursday, May 18th. They set a “buy” rating on the stock.

Insider Buying and Selling at Innospec

In other Innospec news, Director Claudia Poccia sold 739 shares of Innospec stock in a transaction on Monday, May 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $99.20, for a total value of $73,308.80. Following the sale, the director now owns 600 shares in the company, valued at $59,520. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. In other news, SVP Corbin Barnes acquired 400 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, March 17th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $99.75 per share, for a total transaction of $39,900.00. Following the acquisition, the senior vice president now owns 1,847 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $184,238.25. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, Director Claudia Poccia sold 739 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, May 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $99.20, for a total value of $73,308.80. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 600 shares in the company, valued at approximately $59,520. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 1.52% of the company’s stock.

About Innospec

Innospec, Inc develops, manufactures, blends, markets and supplies fuel additives, oilfield chemicals, personal care, and other specialty chemicals. It operates through the following segments: Fuel Specialties, Performance Chemicals, and Oilfield Services. The Fuel Specialties segment develops, manufactures, blends, markets, and supplies a range of specialty chemical products used as additives to a range of fuels.

