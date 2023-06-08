Insider Buying: ImmunityBio, Inc. (NASDAQ:IBRX) Director Acquires 71,915 Shares of Stock

ImmunityBio, Inc. (NASDAQ:IBRX – Get Rating) Director Michael D. Blaszyk purchased 71,915 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, June 5th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $2.75 per share, with a total value of $197,766.25. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now owns 71,915 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $197,766.25. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink.

ImmunityBio Trading Down 7.3 %

Shares of NASDAQ IBRX opened at $3.05 on Thursday. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $2.77 and a 200-day moving average price of $3.58. ImmunityBio, Inc. has a 1 year low of $1.21 and a 1 year high of $7.80.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY grew its holdings in shares of ImmunityBio by 168.6% during the third quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY now owns 4,953 shares of the company’s stock valued at $25,000 after buying an additional 3,109 shares during the last quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of ImmunityBio during the third quarter valued at about $27,000. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd grew its holdings in shares of ImmunityBio by 2,136.0% during the first quarter. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd now owns 6,149 shares of the company’s stock valued at $34,000 after buying an additional 5,874 shares during the last quarter. Toroso Investments LLC purchased a new position in ImmunityBio during the first quarter worth about $63,000. Finally, Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. purchased a new position in ImmunityBio during the fourth quarter worth about $61,000. 9.86% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

ImmunityBio Company Profile

Separately, Piper Sandler downgraded shares of ImmunityBio from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and decreased their price target for the company from $10.00 to $4.00 in a research note on Friday, May 12th.

ImmunityBio, Inc is a clinical stage immunotherapy company. It develops next generation therapies that drive immunogenic mechanisms for defeating cancers and infectious diseases. The company’s immunotherapy platform activates both the innate and adaptive immune systems to create long term immunological memory.

