Insider Selling: Akero Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:AKRO) CEO Sells 25,000 Shares of Stock

Akero Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:AKRO – Get Rating) CEO Andrew Cheng sold 25,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, June 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $45.10, for a total transaction of $1,127,500.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 409,293 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $18,459,114.30. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link.

Andrew Cheng also recently made the following trade(s):

On Monday, May 1st, Andrew Cheng sold 25,000 shares of Akero Therapeutics stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $45.07, for a total transaction of $1,126,750.00.

On Monday, April 3rd, Andrew Cheng sold 25,000 shares of Akero Therapeutics stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $37.94, for a total transaction of $948,500.00.

Akero Therapeutics Trading Down 4.4 %

Shares of NASDAQ AKRO opened at $50.90 on Thursday. The company’s fifty day moving average is $43.58 and its 200-day moving average is $44.67. The stock has a market cap of $2.55 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -18.64 and a beta of -0.93. Akero Therapeutics, Inc. has a twelve month low of $7.52 and a twelve month high of $54.88. The company has a quick ratio of 20.84, a current ratio of 20.83 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.08.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Akero Therapeutics

Akero Therapeutics ( NASDAQ:AKRO Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Friday, March 17th. The company reported ($0.49) earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.78) by $0.29. Equities research analysts predict that Akero Therapeutics, Inc. will post -2.78 EPS for the current year.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Royal Bank of Canada boosted its position in shares of Akero Therapeutics by 9.9% during the third quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 2,605 shares of the company’s stock worth $89,000 after purchasing an additional 235 shares in the last quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas raised its holdings in shares of Akero Therapeutics by 3.8% during the fourth quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas now owns 8,761 shares of the company’s stock worth $480,000 after acquiring an additional 323 shares during the period. Chicago Partners Investment Group LLC raised its holdings in shares of Akero Therapeutics by 1.4% during the first quarter. Chicago Partners Investment Group LLC now owns 26,346 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,185,000 after acquiring an additional 352 shares during the period. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co. NY raised its holdings in shares of Akero Therapeutics by 21.4% during the fourth quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co. NY now owns 2,156 shares of the company’s stock worth $118,000 after acquiring an additional 380 shares during the period. Finally, Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY raised its holdings in shares of Akero Therapeutics by 21.4% during the fourth quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY now owns 2,156 shares of the company’s stock worth $118,000 after acquiring an additional 380 shares during the period. 97.76% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of analysts recently weighed in on AKRO shares. Canaccord Genuity Group raised their price target on shares of Akero Therapeutics from $50.00 to $58.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 21st. HC Wainwright raised their price target on shares of Akero Therapeutics from $62.00 to $64.00 in a report on Wednesday. Finally, Lifesci Capital reaffirmed an “outperform” rating on shares of Akero Therapeutics in a research note on Tuesday, April 11th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to data from MarketBeat.com, Akero Therapeutics presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $52.40.

Akero Therapeutics Company Profile

Akero Therapeutics, Inc is a clinical-stage company, which engages in the development of treatments for patients with serious metabolic diseases. The firm’s lead product candidate, efruxifermin (EFX), is an analog of fibroblast growth factor 21, or FGF21, which is an endogenously expressed hormone that protects against cellular stress and regulates metabolism of lipids, carbohydrates, and proteins throughout the body.

