Insider Selling: AppLovin Co. (NYSE:APP) Major Shareholder Sells $345,000,000.00 in Stock

AppLovin Co. (NYSE:APP – Get Rating) major shareholder Denali Holdings L.P. Kkr sold 15,000,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, June 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $23.00, for a total value of $345,000,000.00. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 29,782,619 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $685,000,237. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Major shareholders that own at least 10% of a company’s shares are required to disclose their sales and purchases with the SEC.

Denali Holdings L.P. Kkr also recently made the following trade(s):

On Wednesday, May 17th, Denali Holdings L.P. Kkr sold 15,952,381 shares of AppLovin stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $21.00, for a total value of $335,000,001.00.

AppLovin Stock Performance

Shares of NYSE APP opened at $21.54 on Thursday. The company has a quick ratio of 3.31, a current ratio of 3.31 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.68. The stock has a market capitalization of $7.85 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -97.89, a PEG ratio of 3.68 and a beta of 1.95. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $19.41 and its 200 day simple moving average is $14.92. AppLovin Co. has a 52-week low of $9.14 and a 52-week high of $44.76.

Analyst Ratings Changes

AppLovin ( NYSE:APP Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 10th. The company reported ($0.01) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.05 by ($0.06). AppLovin had a negative net margin of 2.82% and a negative return on equity of 0.15%. The business had revenue of $715.41 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $693.58 million. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that AppLovin Co. will post 0.35 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

APP has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. Stifel Nicolaus boosted their price objective on AppLovin from $19.00 to $22.50 in a research report on Thursday, May 11th. Benchmark boosted their price objective on AppLovin from $9.00 to $14.00 in a research report on Thursday, May 11th. Wedbush reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and set a $23.00 target price on shares of AppLovin in a research note on Thursday, February 9th. Citigroup cut their target price on AppLovin from $34.00 to $30.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, February 14th. Finally, Morgan Stanley lifted their target price on AppLovin from $16.00 to $17.50 in a research note on Thursday, May 11th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $24.94.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. Signaturefd LLC increased its holdings in AppLovin by 74.9% in the first quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 1,810 shares of the company’s stock worth $29,000 after buying an additional 775 shares during the last quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust grew its position in AppLovin by 254.5% in the first quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust now owns 1,861 shares of the company’s stock worth $29,000 after acquiring an additional 1,336 shares in the last quarter. Proficio Capital Partners LLC acquired a new position in shares of AppLovin during the 1st quarter worth $30,000. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of AppLovin in the 4th quarter valued at $32,000. Finally, Rebalance LLC bought a new stake in AppLovin in the fourth quarter worth $37,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 38.19% of the company’s stock.

AppLovin Company Profile

AppLovin Corporation engages in building a software-based platform for mobile app developers to enhance the marketing and monetization of their apps in the United States and internationally. The company's software solutions include AppDiscovery, a marketing software solution, which matches advertiser demand with publisher supply through auctions; Adjust, an analytics platform that helps marketers grow their mobile apps with solutions for measuring, optimizing campaigns, and protecting user data; and MAX, an in-app bidding software that optimizes the value of an app's advertising inventory by running a real-time competitive auction.

Further Reading

