Insider Selling: Cogent Communications Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:CCOI) CFO Sells 4,850 Shares of Stock

Cogent Communications Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:CCOI – Get Rating) CFO Thaddeus Gerard Weed sold 4,850 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, June 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $62.28, for a total value of $302,058.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 58,400 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,637,152. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink.

Thaddeus Gerard Weed also recently made the following trade(s):

On Tuesday, May 9th, Thaddeus Gerard Weed sold 10,000 shares of Cogent Communications stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $64.96, for a total transaction of $649,600.00.

Cogent Communications Trading Up 0.7 %

Shares of NASDAQ:CCOI opened at $62.25 on Thursday. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $65.20 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $63.06. Cogent Communications Holdings, Inc. has a 1-year low of $46.75 and a 1-year high of $75.00. The stock has a market cap of $3.01 billion, a PE ratio of 282.97 and a beta of 0.44.

Cogent Communications Increases Dividend

Cogent Communications ( NASDAQ:CCOI Get Rating ) last released its earnings results on Thursday, May 4th. The technology company reported $0.13 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.12 by $0.01. The company had revenue of $116.10 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $153.79 million. Cogent Communications had a negative return on equity of 2.48% and a net margin of 1.68%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 3.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $0.02 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Cogent Communications Holdings, Inc. will post 0.36 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, June 2nd. Shareholders of record on Thursday, May 18th were issued a dividend of $0.935 per share. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, May 17th. This is an increase from Cogent Communications’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.93. This represents a $3.74 annualized dividend and a yield of 6.01%. Cogent Communications’s dividend payout ratio is 1,700.08%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several research firms have weighed in on CCOI. 888 reiterated a “reiterates” rating on shares of Cogent Communications in a report on Monday, May 22nd. Credit Suisse Group lifted their price target on shares of Cogent Communications from $57.00 to $60.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, February 24th. StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Cogent Communications in a research note on Thursday, May 18th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. William Blair reissued an “outperform” rating on shares of Cogent Communications in a research report on Thursday, February 23rd. Finally, Bank of America raised shares of Cogent Communications from an “underperform” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their price target for the stock from $45.00 to $85.00 in a research report on Wednesday, May 3rd. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $67.33.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Cogent Communications

Several institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC increased its position in shares of Cogent Communications by 71.2% during the fourth quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC now owns 1,960 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $112,000 after buying an additional 815 shares during the period. IFP Advisors Inc increased its position in shares of Cogent Communications by 46.0% during the third quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 5,926 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $307,000 after buying an additional 1,868 shares during the period. Belpointe Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Cogent Communications during the fourth quarter valued at about $44,000. Martingale Asset Management L P increased its position in shares of Cogent Communications by 2.5% during the fourth quarter. Martingale Asset Management L P now owns 32,672 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $1,865,000 after buying an additional 803 shares during the period. Finally, Thrivent Financial for Lutherans increased its position in shares of Cogent Communications by 12.9% in the fourth quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans now owns 49,771 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $2,839,000 after purchasing an additional 5,670 shares during the last quarter. 85.15% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Cogent Communications

(Get Rating)

Cogent Communications Holdings, Inc engages in the provision of Internet access and Internet Protocol (IP) communications solutions. It offers Internet access and data transport through its fiber optic, IP data-only network, ethernet transport, and colocation services. The company was founded by David Schaeffer in August 1999 and is headquartered in Washington, DC.

