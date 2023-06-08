Insider Selling: e.l.f. Beauty, Inc. (NYSE:ELF) Insider Sells $1,620,810.00 in Stock

e.l.f. Beauty, Inc. (NYSE:ELF – Get Rating) insider Mandy J. Fields sold 15,660 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, June 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $103.50, for a total value of $1,620,810.00. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 124,898 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $12,926,943. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website.

e.l.f. Beauty Stock Down 3.2 %

Shares of e.l.f. Beauty stock opened at $103.54 on Thursday. The company has a quick ratio of 2.06, a current ratio of 2.81 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.15. The firm has a market cap of $5.58 billion, a P/E ratio of 93.27 and a beta of 1.50. e.l.f. Beauty, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $24.62 and a fifty-two week high of $108.43. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $91.75 and a 200 day moving average price of $72.96.

Get e.l.f. Beauty alerts:

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of equities research analysts have issued reports on the company. Stifel Nicolaus boosted their price target on e.l.f. Beauty from $83.00 to $87.00 in a research report on Thursday, May 25th. StockNews.com started coverage on e.l.f. Beauty in a research note on Thursday, May 18th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Piper Sandler boosted their price objective on e.l.f. Beauty from $105.00 to $114.00 in a research note on Thursday, May 25th. Morgan Stanley boosted their price objective on e.l.f. Beauty from $94.00 to $110.00 in a research note on Thursday, May 25th. Finally, Truist Financial boosted their price objective on e.l.f. Beauty from $100.00 to $110.00 in a research note on Thursday, May 25th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $88.67.

Institutional Trading of e.l.f. Beauty

About e.l.f. Beauty

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of ELF. BlackRock Inc. increased its holdings in e.l.f. Beauty by 17.0% in the third quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 8,521,428 shares of the company’s stock valued at $320,575,000 after buying an additional 1,236,043 shares during the last quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. increased its holdings in e.l.f. Beauty by 140.0% in the first quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. now owns 1,553,238 shares of the company’s stock valued at $127,909,000 after buying an additional 906,008 shares during the last quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP increased its holdings in e.l.f. Beauty by 3,885.5% in the first quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 812,015 shares of the company’s stock valued at $20,974,000 after buying an additional 791,641 shares during the last quarter. Millennium Management LLC increased its holdings in e.l.f. Beauty by 697.8% in the fourth quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 681,739 shares of the company’s stock valued at $37,700,000 after buying an additional 596,287 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Vanguard Group Inc. increased its holdings in e.l.f. Beauty by 8.9% in the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 6,147,304 shares of the company’s stock valued at $231,262,000 after buying an additional 504,690 shares during the last quarter. 95.14% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

(Get Rating)

e.l.f. Beauty, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the provision of cosmetic and skin-care products. The company focuses on the e-commerce, national retailers, and international business channels. Its brands include elf, elf skin, WELL People and KEYS soulcare. The company was founded in 2004 and is headquartered in Oakland, CA.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for e.l.f. Beauty Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for e.l.f. Beauty and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.