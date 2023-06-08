Insider Selling: e.l.f. Beauty, Inc. (NYSE:ELF) Insider Sells $1,620,810.00 in Stock

e.l.f. Beauty, Inc. (NYSE:ELF – Get Rating) insider Mandy J. Fields sold 15,660 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, June 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $103.50, for a total value of $1,620,810.00. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 124,898 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $12,926,943. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website.
e.l.f. Beauty Stock Down 3.2 %
Shares of e.l.f. Beauty stock opened at $103.54 on Thursday. The company has a quick ratio of 2.06, a current ratio of 2.81 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.15. The firm has a market cap of $5.58 billion, a P/E ratio of 93.27 and a beta of 1.50. e.l.f. Beauty, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $24.62 and a fifty-two week high of $108.43. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $91.75 and a 200 day moving average price of $72.96.
Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth
A number of equities research analysts have issued reports on the company. Stifel Nicolaus boosted their price target on e.l.f. Beauty from $83.00 to $87.00 in a research report on Thursday, May 25th. StockNews.com started coverage on e.l.f. Beauty in a research note on Thursday, May 18th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Piper Sandler boosted their price objective on e.l.f. Beauty from $105.00 to $114.00 in a research note on Thursday, May 25th. Morgan Stanley boosted their price objective on e.l.f. Beauty from $94.00 to $110.00 in a research note on Thursday, May 25th. Finally, Truist Financial boosted their price objective on e.l.f. Beauty from $100.00 to $110.00 in a research note on Thursday, May 25th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $88.67.
Institutional Trading of e.l.f. Beauty
About e.l.f. Beauty
e.l.f. Beauty, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the provision of cosmetic and skin-care products. The company focuses on the e-commerce, national retailers, and international business channels. Its brands include elf, elf skin, WELL People and KEYS soulcare. The company was founded in 2004 and is headquartered in Oakland, CA.
