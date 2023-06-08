Insider Selling: Expeditors International of Washington, Inc. (NASDAQ:EXPD) CEO Sells 30,041 Shares of Stock

Expeditors International of Washington, Inc. (NASDAQ:EXPD – Get Rating) CEO Jeffrey S. Musser sold 30,041 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, June 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $111.30, for a total transaction of $3,343,563.30. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 116,587 shares in the company, valued at approximately $12,976,133.10. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website.

Expeditors International of Washington Stock Performance

NASDAQ:EXPD opened at $116.82 on Thursday. Expeditors International of Washington, Inc. has a 52 week low of $86.08 and a 52 week high of $119.90. The firm has a market cap of $17.85 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.29 and a beta of 0.99. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $112.25 and its 200 day simple moving average is $110.19.

Expeditors International of Washington (NASDAQ:EXPD – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 2nd. The transportation company reported $1.45 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.33 by $0.12. The company had revenue of $2.59 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.91 billion. Expeditors International of Washington had a net margin of 8.25% and a return on equity of 37.24%. The firm’s revenue was down 44.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $2.05 EPS. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Expeditors International of Washington, Inc. will post 5.43 EPS for the current year.

Expeditors International of Washington Increases Dividend

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

The company also recently declared a Semi-Annual dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, June 15th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, June 1st will be given a $0.69 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, May 31st. This represents a dividend yield of 1.1%. This is an increase from Expeditors International of Washington’s previous Semi-Annual dividend of $0.67. Expeditors International of Washington’s payout ratio is 18.06%.

EXPD has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Expeditors International of Washington in a research report on Thursday, May 18th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Barclays increased their price objective on shares of Expeditors International of Washington from $90.00 to $95.00 in a report on Wednesday, May 3rd. Morgan Stanley cut their price objective on shares of Expeditors International of Washington from $87.00 to $86.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, April 4th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company upped their target price on shares of Expeditors International of Washington from $95.00 to $100.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 22nd. Four analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and two have issued a hold rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Reduce” and an average target price of $101.00.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its stake in shares of Expeditors International of Washington by 1.0% in the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 19,675,632 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $2,029,739,000 after acquiring an additional 190,319 shares in the last quarter. Bank of America Corp DE increased its holdings in Expeditors International of Washington by 16.2% during the first quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 3,500,552 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $385,481,000 after buying an additional 488,561 shares during the last quarter. Boston Partners increased its holdings in Expeditors International of Washington by 19.3% during the first quarter. Boston Partners now owns 3,044,844 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $335,370,000 after buying an additional 491,704 shares during the last quarter. First Eagle Investment Management LLC increased its holdings in Expeditors International of Washington by 2.7% during the fourth quarter. First Eagle Investment Management LLC now owns 2,752,069 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $285,995,000 after buying an additional 71,855 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Envestnet Asset Management Inc. boosted its position in Expeditors International of Washington by 548.0% during the first quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 2,539,948 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $44,987,000 after purchasing an additional 2,147,954 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 93.26% of the company’s stock.

Expeditors International of Washington Company Profile

Expeditors International of Washington, Inc engages in the provision of global logistics services. The firm offers air freight, ocean freight and ocean and customs brokerage and other services. It also provides customer solutions such as order management, time-definite transportation, warehousing and distribution, temperature-controlled transit, cargo insurance and customized logistics solutions.

