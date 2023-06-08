Insider Selling: Flywire Co. (NASDAQ:FLYW) Director Sells $276,300.38 in Stock

Flywire Co. (NASDAQ:FLYW – Get Rating) Director Edwin J. Santos sold 9,062 shares of Flywire stock in a transaction dated Thursday, June 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $30.49, for a total value of $276,300.38. Following the transaction, the director now owns 9,722 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $296,423.78. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink.
FLYW opened at $31.42 on Thursday. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $29.43 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $26.38. Flywire Co. has a 1-year low of $14.56 and a 1-year high of $32.01. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.48 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -104.73 and a beta of 1.15.
A number of equities analysts have weighed in on FLYW shares. The Goldman Sachs Group lifted their price objective on Flywire from $30.00 to $34.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 13th. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price objective on Flywire from $39.00 to $41.00 in a research note on Friday, June 2nd. Bank of America raised their target price on Flywire from $32.00 to $36.00 in a research report on Wednesday, May 10th. Citigroup raised their target price on Flywire from $31.00 to $33.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, March 2nd. Finally, Stephens raised their target price on Flywire from $32.00 to $34.00 in a research report on Wednesday, May 10th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, six have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, Flywire has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $32.60.
Flywire Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a payment enablement and software company in the United States, Canada, and the United Kingdom, and internationally. Its payment platform and network, and vertical-specific software help clients to get paid and help their customers to pay.
