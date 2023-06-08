Insider Selling: Flywire Co. (NASDAQ:FLYW) Director Sells $276,300.38 in Stock

Flywire Co. (NASDAQ:FLYWGet Rating) Director Edwin J. Santos sold 9,062 shares of Flywire stock in a transaction dated Thursday, June 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $30.49, for a total value of $276,300.38. Following the transaction, the director now owns 9,722 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $296,423.78. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink.

FLYW opened at $31.42 on Thursday. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $29.43 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $26.38. Flywire Co. has a 1-year low of $14.56 and a 1-year high of $32.01. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.48 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -104.73 and a beta of 1.15.

A number of equities analysts have weighed in on FLYW shares. The Goldman Sachs Group lifted their price objective on Flywire from $30.00 to $34.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 13th. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price objective on Flywire from $39.00 to $41.00 in a research note on Friday, June 2nd. Bank of America raised their target price on Flywire from $32.00 to $36.00 in a research report on Wednesday, May 10th. Citigroup raised their target price on Flywire from $31.00 to $33.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, March 2nd. Finally, Stephens raised their target price on Flywire from $32.00 to $34.00 in a research report on Wednesday, May 10th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, six have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, Flywire has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $32.60.

Several institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in FLYW. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. raised its position in shares of Flywire by 52.2% during the 1st quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 9,655 shares of the company’s stock valued at $295,000 after buying an additional 3,312 shares during the period. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. raised its position in Flywire by 27.4% in the first quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 10,142 shares of the company’s stock valued at $309,000 after purchasing an additional 2,182 shares during the period. MetLife Investment Management LLC raised its position in Flywire by 55.4% in the first quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC now owns 34,947 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,069,000 after purchasing an additional 12,461 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its position in Flywire by 0.8% in the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 5,038,684 shares of the company’s stock valued at $154,082,000 after purchasing an additional 37,622 shares during the period. Finally, Renaissance Technologies LLC purchased a new stake in Flywire in the first quarter valued at approximately $3,147,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 79.06% of the company’s stock.

Flywire Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a payment enablement and software company in the United States, Canada, and the United Kingdom, and internationally. Its payment platform and network, and vertical-specific software help clients to get paid and help their customers to pay.

