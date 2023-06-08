Insider Selling: Hycroft Mining Holding Co. (NASDAQ:HYMC) CEO Sells 67,629 Shares of Stock

Hycroft Mining Holding Co. (NASDAQ:HYMC – Get Rating) CEO Diane R. Garrett sold 67,629 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, June 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $0.34, for a total value of $22,993.86. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 2,125,447 shares in the company, valued at approximately $722,651.98. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link.
Hycroft Mining Stock Performance
Shares of HYMC stock opened at $0.35 on Thursday. The company has a market capitalization of $69.45 million, a P/E ratio of -1.28 and a beta of 1.98. The business’s 50 day moving average is $0.40 and its two-hundred day moving average is $0.48. The company has a current ratio of 15.10, a quick ratio of 14.80 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.67. Hycroft Mining Holding Co. has a 12-month low of $0.31 and a 12-month high of $1.52.
Hycroft Mining (NASDAQ:HYMC – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, March 28th. The company reported ($0.07) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The business had revenue of $11.47 million for the quarter. Hycroft Mining had a negative return on equity of 75.56% and a negative net margin of 183.06%.
About Hycroft Mining
Hycroft Mining Holding Corp. engages in the exploration, mining, and development of gold and silver properties. The company was founded on August 28, 2017 and is headquartered in Winnemucca, NV.
