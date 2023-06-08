Insider Selling: Hycroft Mining Holding Co. (NASDAQ:HYMC) CEO Sells 67,629 Shares of Stock

Hycroft Mining Holding Co. (NASDAQ:HYMC – Get Rating) CEO Diane R. Garrett sold 67,629 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, June 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $0.34, for a total value of $22,993.86. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 2,125,447 shares in the company, valued at approximately $722,651.98. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link.

Hycroft Mining Stock Performance

Shares of HYMC stock opened at $0.35 on Thursday. The company has a market capitalization of $69.45 million, a P/E ratio of -1.28 and a beta of 1.98. The business’s 50 day moving average is $0.40 and its two-hundred day moving average is $0.48. The company has a current ratio of 15.10, a quick ratio of 14.80 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.67. Hycroft Mining Holding Co. has a 12-month low of $0.31 and a 12-month high of $1.52.

Hycroft Mining (NASDAQ:HYMC – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, March 28th. The company reported ($0.07) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The business had revenue of $11.47 million for the quarter. Hycroft Mining had a negative return on equity of 75.56% and a negative net margin of 183.06%.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Hycroft Mining

About Hycroft Mining

Hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Hycroft Mining during the second quarter valued at approximately $31,000. Virtu Financial LLC acquired a new position in shares of Hycroft Mining during the third quarter valued at approximately $28,000. Jane Street Group LLC raised its holdings in shares of Hycroft Mining by 200.5% during the third quarter. Jane Street Group LLC now owns 48,017 shares of the company’s stock valued at $29,000 after acquiring an additional 32,037 shares during the last quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SNC acquired a new position in shares of Hycroft Mining during the third quarter valued at approximately $34,000. Finally, SG Americas Securities LLC raised its holdings in shares of Hycroft Mining by 201.4% during the third quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 59,598 shares of the company’s stock valued at $36,000 after acquiring an additional 39,823 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 32.07% of the company’s stock.

Hycroft Mining Holding Corp. engages in the exploration, mining, and development of gold and silver properties. The company was founded on August 28, 2017 and is headquartered in Winnemucca, NV.

