Insider Selling: iA Financial Co. Inc. (TSE:IAG) Director Sells C$201,536.54 in Stock

iA Financial Co. Inc. (TSE:IAG – Get Rating) Director Monique Mercier sold 2,301 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, June 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of C$87.59, for a total value of C$201,536.54.

iA Financial Price Performance

IAG stock opened at C$89.16 on Thursday. iA Financial Co. Inc. has a 52-week low of C$59.61 and a 52-week high of C$93.15. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is C$87.23 and its 200-day simple moving average is C$83.50. The company has a quick ratio of 0.17, a current ratio of 3.60 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 21.19. The stock has a market capitalization of C$9.23 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.32, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.26 and a beta of 1.18.

iA Financial Increases Dividend

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, June 15th. Stockholders of record on Friday, May 26th will be issued a dividend of $0.765 per share. This is a boost from iA Financial’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.68. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, May 25th. This represents a $3.06 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.43%. iA Financial’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 28.57%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

iA Financial Company Profile

IAG has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their target price on iA Financial from C$89.00 to C$95.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 16th. National Bankshares boosted their price target on iA Financial from C$88.00 to C$92.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 15th. TD Securities raised iA Financial from a “buy” rating to an “action list buy” rating and boosted their price target for the stock from C$92.00 to C$100.00 in a research note on Thursday, February 16th. Scotiabank boosted their price target on iA Financial from C$102.00 to C$104.00 in a research note on Thursday, February 16th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus upped their target price on iA Financial from C$3.25 to C$3.50 in a research note on Thursday, April 20th.

iA Financial Corporation Inc, through its subsidiary, Industrial Alliance Insurance and Financial Services Inc, provides various life and health insurance products in Canada and the United States. The company operates through Individual Insurance, Individual Wealth Management, Group Insurance, Group Savings and Retirement, US Operations, and Other segments.

