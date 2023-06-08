Insider Selling: iA Financial Co. Inc. (TSE:IAG) Director Sells C$201,536.54 in Stock

iA Financial Co. Inc. (TSE:IAG – Get Rating) Director Monique Mercier sold 2,301 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, June 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of C$87.59, for a total value of C$201,536.54.
iA Financial Price Performance
IAG stock opened at C$89.16 on Thursday. iA Financial Co. Inc. has a 52-week low of C$59.61 and a 52-week high of C$93.15. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is C$87.23 and its 200-day simple moving average is C$83.50. The company has a quick ratio of 0.17, a current ratio of 3.60 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 21.19. The stock has a market capitalization of C$9.23 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.32, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.26 and a beta of 1.18.
iA Financial Increases Dividend
The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, June 15th. Stockholders of record on Friday, May 26th will be issued a dividend of $0.765 per share. This is a boost from iA Financial’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.68. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, May 25th. This represents a $3.06 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.43%. iA Financial’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 28.57%.
Wall Street Analyst Weigh In
iA Financial Company Profile
iA Financial Corporation Inc, through its subsidiary, Industrial Alliance Insurance and Financial Services Inc, provides various life and health insurance products in Canada and the United States. The company operates through Individual Insurance, Individual Wealth Management, Group Insurance, Group Savings and Retirement, US Operations, and Other segments.
Read More
- What is a Growth Stock Mutual Fund?
- 10 Best Airline Stocks to Buy
- Ollie’s Bargain Outlet Goes On Sale
- Campbell Soup Company Leads Staples Stocks Into The Buy Zone
- Netflix Collaboration Fuels IAS, DoubleVerify Stock Surge
Receive News & Ratings for iA Financial Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iA Financial and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.