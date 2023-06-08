Insider Selling: Kirby Co. (NYSE:KEX) CEO Sells $215,430.00 in Stock

Kirby Co. (NYSE:KEX – Get Rating) CEO David W. Grzebinski sold 3,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, June 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $71.81, for a total value of $215,430.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 79,006 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,673,420.86. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website.

Shares of Kirby stock opened at $76.39 on Thursday. The firm has a market capitalization of $4.58 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 31.57, a PEG ratio of 1.75 and a beta of 1.27. Kirby Co. has a fifty-two week low of $55.03 and a fifty-two week high of $76.65. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.35, a quick ratio of 1.18 and a current ratio of 1.95. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $70.75 and a 200 day moving average of $68.88.

Kirby (NYSE:KEX – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 27th. The shipping company reported $0.68 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.65 by $0.03. The company had revenue of $750.44 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $723.67 million. Kirby had a return on equity of 4.99% and a net margin of 4.98%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 22.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $0.29 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts predict that Kirby Co. will post 3.55 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of research firms recently issued reports on KEX. StockNews.com began coverage on Kirby in a report on Thursday, May 18th. They set a “hold” rating for the company. TheStreet upgraded Kirby from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a report on Monday, March 13th. BTIG Research boosted their price target on Kirby from $80.00 to $90.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, March 6th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus upped their target price on Kirby from $83.00 to $85.00 in a research report on Friday, April 28th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Kirby presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $86.75.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Prelude Capital Management LLC increased its position in shares of Kirby by 29.4% during the first quarter. Prelude Capital Management LLC now owns 49,429 shares of the shipping company’s stock worth $3,445,000 after purchasing an additional 11,240 shares in the last quarter. Brandywine Global Investment Management LLC boosted its holdings in Kirby by 0.4% in the 1st quarter. Brandywine Global Investment Management LLC now owns 112,672 shares of the shipping company’s stock valued at $7,853,000 after purchasing an additional 504 shares in the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted its stake in shares of Kirby by 15.7% during the 1st quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 123,266 shares of the shipping company’s stock worth $8,591,000 after acquiring an additional 16,755 shares in the last quarter. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV boosted its stake in shares of Kirby by 84.8% during the 1st quarter. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV now owns 6,111 shares of the shipping company’s stock worth $415,000 after acquiring an additional 2,805 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Susquehanna International Group LLP boosted its stake in shares of Kirby by 283.0% during the 1st quarter. Susquehanna International Group LLP now owns 16,470 shares of the shipping company’s stock worth $1,148,000 after acquiring an additional 12,170 shares in the last quarter. 94.94% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Kirby Corp. is a tank barge operator, which engages in transporting bulk liquid products. It transports petrochemicals, black oil, refined petroleum products, and agricultural chemicals. It operates through Marine Transportation and Distribution and Services segments. The Marine Transportation segment provides marine transportation by United States flagged vessels principally of liquid cargoes throughout the United States inland waterway system.

