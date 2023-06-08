Insider Selling: MongoDB, Inc. (NASDAQ:MDB) CEO Sells 20,000 Shares of Stock

MongoDB, Inc. (NASDAQ:MDB – Get Rating) CEO Dev Ittycheria sold 20,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, June 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $287.32, for a total value of $5,746,400.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 262,311 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $75,367,196.52. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link.

Dev Ittycheria also recently made the following trade(s):

Get MongoDB alerts:

On Monday, April 3rd, Dev Ittycheria sold 49,249 shares of MongoDB stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $227.55, for a total value of $11,206,609.95.

MongoDB Price Performance

MDB opened at $368.56 on Thursday. The business’s 50-day moving average is $254.32 and its two-hundred day moving average is $218.39. MongoDB, Inc. has a 1 year low of $135.15 and a 1 year high of $398.89. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.44, a current ratio of 4.19 and a quick ratio of 3.80. The firm has a market capitalization of $25.81 billion, a PE ratio of -78.92 and a beta of 1.04.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

MongoDB ( NASDAQ:MDB Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, June 1st. The company reported $0.56 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.18 by $0.38. MongoDB had a negative return on equity of 43.25% and a negative net margin of 23.58%. The business had revenue of $368.28 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $347.77 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned ($1.15) earnings per share. The company’s revenue was up 29.0% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts anticipate that MongoDB, Inc. will post -4.04 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several analysts have commented on the company. Credit Suisse Group lowered their price target on MongoDB from $305.00 to $250.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Friday, March 10th. Robert W. Baird raised their target price on shares of MongoDB from $230.00 to $290.00 in a report on Wednesday, May 31st. Barclays increased their price objective on MongoDB from $280.00 to $374.00 in a report on Friday, June 2nd. Guggenheim lowered shares of MongoDB from a “neutral” rating to a “sell” rating and upped their price objective for the company from $205.00 to $210.00 in a research report on Thursday, May 25th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, Oppenheimer upped their target price on shares of MongoDB from $270.00 to $430.00 in a research note on Friday, June 2nd. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and twenty-one have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $328.35.

Institutional Trading of MongoDB

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Skandinaviska Enskilda Banken AB publ increased its position in shares of MongoDB by 2.5% during the fourth quarter. Skandinaviska Enskilda Banken AB publ now owns 11,467 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,256,000 after purchasing an additional 277 shares in the last quarter. Lindbrook Capital LLC lifted its stake in shares of MongoDB by 350.0% in the 4th quarter. Lindbrook Capital LLC now owns 171 shares of the company’s stock valued at $34,000 after purchasing an additional 133 shares during the last quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. lifted its stake in shares of MongoDB by 12.3% in the 4th quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 8,452 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,664,000 after purchasing an additional 924 shares during the last quarter. Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. lifted its stake in MongoDB by 14.8% during the 3rd quarter. Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. now owns 4,672 shares of the company’s stock worth $927,000 after acquiring an additional 602 shares in the last quarter. Finally, DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale lifted its stake in MongoDB by 30.6% during the 4th quarter. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale now owns 11,063 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,179,000 after acquiring an additional 2,591 shares in the last quarter. 84.86% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

MongoDB Company Profile

(Get Rating)

MongoDB, Inc engages in the development and provision of a general-purpose database platform. The firm’s products include MongoDB Enterprise Advanced, MongoDB Atlas and Community Server. It also offers professional services including consulting and training. The company was founded by Eliot Horowitz, Dwight A.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for MongoDB Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for MongoDB and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.