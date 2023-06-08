Insider Selling: Radian Group Inc. (NYSE:RDN) EVP Sells 30,000 Shares of Stock

Radian Group Inc. (NYSE:RDN – Get Rating) EVP Edward J. Hoffman sold 30,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, June 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $25.98, for a total transaction of $779,400.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 124,784 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,241,888.32. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link.

Radian Group Price Performance

Shares of NYSE:RDN opened at $26.63 on Thursday. Radian Group Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $17.83 and a fifty-two week high of $26.74. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $24.21 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $21.79. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.37, a quick ratio of 1.10 and a current ratio of 1.10. The firm has a market cap of $4.16 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 6.14, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.57 and a beta of 1.14.

Get Radian Group alerts:

Radian Group (NYSE:RDN – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, May 3rd. The insurance provider reported $0.98 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.75 by $0.23. Radian Group had a return on equity of 19.90% and a net margin of 59.55%. The business had revenue of $310.62 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $313.37 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $1.17 EPS. Radian Group’s revenue was up 6.0% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts expect that Radian Group Inc. will post 3.28 earnings per share for the current year.

Radian Group Announces Dividend

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, June 14th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, May 30th will be given a dividend of $0.225 per share. This represents a $0.90 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.38%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, May 26th. Radian Group’s payout ratio is currently 20.74%.

A number of analysts have recently commented on RDN shares. StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Radian Group in a report on Thursday, May 18th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Bank of America lowered Radian Group from a “buy” rating to an “underperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 9th. Compass Point raised Radian Group from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $29.00 price target for the company in a research report on Tuesday, April 11th. Roth Capital reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Radian Group in a research report on Thursday, February 9th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada lifted their price target on Radian Group from $22.00 to $24.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Friday, February 10th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $24.64.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Radian Group

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in RDN. Lazard Asset Management LLC increased its position in shares of Radian Group by 1,399.0% during the 3rd quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC now owns 1,454 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $28,000 after purchasing an additional 1,357 shares during the last quarter. Point72 Middle East FZE bought a new position in shares of Radian Group during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $37,000. Ronald Blue Trust Inc. grew its stake in shares of Radian Group by 66.3% during the 1st quarter. Ronald Blue Trust Inc. now owns 2,371 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $46,000 after acquiring an additional 945 shares during the period. Ensign Peak Advisors Inc bought a new position in shares of Radian Group during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $73,000. Finally, Captrust Financial Advisors grew its stake in shares of Radian Group by 49.8% during the 2nd quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 4,441 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $87,000 after acquiring an additional 1,476 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 94.37% of the company’s stock.

Radian Group Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Radian Group Inc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the mortgage and real estate services business in the United States. The company operates through Mortgage and Homegenius segments. The Mortgage segment offers credit-related insurance coverage primarily through private mortgage insurance on residential first-lien mortgage loans, as well as other credit risk management, contract underwriting solutions.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Radian Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Radian Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.