Insider Selling: Spirit Realty Capital, Inc. (NYSE:SRC) Director Sells 4,000 Shares of Stock

Spirit Realty Capital, Inc. (NYSE:SRC – Get Rating) Director Michelle M. Frymire sold 4,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, June 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $39.75, for a total value of $159,000.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 10,009 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $397,857.75. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website.

Spirit Realty Capital Price Performance

Shares of SRC stock opened at $40.40 on Thursday. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $38.55 and a two-hundred day moving average of $40.36. The company has a current ratio of 0.31, a quick ratio of 0.31 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.82. Spirit Realty Capital, Inc. has a 12 month low of $34.31 and a 12 month high of $44.93. The company has a market capitalization of $5.71 billion, a P/E ratio of 17.72, a P/E/G ratio of 6.06 and a beta of 1.26.

Get Spirit Realty Capital alerts:

Spirit Realty Capital Dividend Announcement

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, July 14th. Shareholders of record on Friday, June 30th will be given a $0.663 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, June 29th. This represents a $2.65 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 6.56%. Spirit Realty Capital’s dividend payout ratio is currently 116.23%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Spirit Realty Capital

Several brokerages have recently weighed in on SRC. StockNews.com began coverage on Spirit Realty Capital in a report on Thursday, May 18th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Oppenheimer reissued a “market perform” rating and set a $38.00 price target on shares of Spirit Realty Capital in a research report on Tuesday, March 7th. JMP Securities dropped their target price on Spirit Realty Capital from $49.00 to $45.00 and set a “market outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, March 21st. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus lowered their price objective on Spirit Realty Capital from $48.00 to $45.50 in a report on Thursday, May 4th. Eight investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $43.15.

A number of hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of SRC. Raymond James & Associates raised its holdings in shares of Spirit Realty Capital by 12.4% in the 1st quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 8,081 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $372,000 after buying an additional 893 shares in the last quarter. US Bancorp DE increased its holdings in Spirit Realty Capital by 22.8% during the 1st quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 11,549 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $530,000 after purchasing an additional 2,143 shares in the last quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. increased its holdings in Spirit Realty Capital by 6.8% during the 1st quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 19,492 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $897,000 after purchasing an additional 1,234 shares in the last quarter. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund acquired a new stake in Spirit Realty Capital during the 1st quarter valued at $1,002,000. Finally, Rhumbline Advisers increased its holdings in Spirit Realty Capital by 0.4% during the 1st quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 346,622 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $15,952,000 after purchasing an additional 1,256 shares in the last quarter. 93.01% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Spirit Realty Capital Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Spirit Realty Capital, Inc operates as a holding company, which engages in investments in real estate. Its in-house capabilities include acquisition, portfolio management, asset management, credit research, real estate research, legal, finance, accounting, and capital markets. The company was founded on August 14, 2003, and is headquartered in Dallas, TX.

Featured Stories

