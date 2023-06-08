Insider Selling: Tetra Tech, Inc. (NASDAQ:TTEK) Director Sells $761,550.00 in Stock

Tetra Tech, Inc. (NASDAQ:TTEK – Get Rating) Director J Kenneth Thompson sold 5,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, June 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $152.31, for a total value of $761,550.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 20,336 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,097,376.16. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website.

Tetra Tech Stock Down 0.4 %

Shares of TTEK opened at $155.20 on Thursday. Tetra Tech, Inc. has a one year low of $118.55 and a one year high of $169.67. The company has a market cap of $8.26 billion, a P/E ratio of 27.62 and a beta of 0.96. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.79, a current ratio of 1.25 and a quick ratio of 1.25. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $142.30 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $145.16.

Tetra Tech (NASDAQ:TTEK – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, May 10th. The industrial products company reported $1.17 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.96 by $0.21. The firm had revenue of $1.16 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $810.00 million. Tetra Tech had a net margin of 7.83% and a return on equity of 20.51%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.98 earnings per share. Research analysts forecast that Tetra Tech, Inc. will post 5.12 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Tetra Tech Increases Dividend

Institutional Trading of Tetra Tech

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, June 6th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, May 24th were paid a dividend of $0.26 per share. This represents a $1.04 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.67%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, May 23rd. This is a boost from Tetra Tech’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.23. Tetra Tech’s payout ratio is presently 18.51%.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Algert Global LLC grew its stake in shares of Tetra Tech by 44.1% during the third quarter. Algert Global LLC now owns 15,741 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $2,023,000 after buying an additional 4,819 shares during the last quarter. Maryland State Retirement & Pension System bought a new stake in shares of Tetra Tech in the fourth quarter worth $595,000. Ethic Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Tetra Tech in the third quarter worth $330,000. Creative Planning grew its stake in shares of Tetra Tech by 24.6% in the fourth quarter. Creative Planning now owns 12,214 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $1,773,000 after purchasing an additional 2,410 shares during the last quarter. Finally, SG Americas Securities LLC bought a new stake in shares of Tetra Tech in the fourth quarter worth $761,000. Institutional investors own 85.28% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of research firms have recently weighed in on TTEK. Robert W. Baird lifted their price target on shares of Tetra Tech from $164.00 to $170.00 in a research report on Thursday, May 11th. StockNews.com downgraded shares of Tetra Tech from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 23rd. Finally, 1-800-FLOWERS.COM reiterated a “maintains” rating on shares of Tetra Tech in a research report on Thursday, May 11th.

Tetra Tech Company Profile

Tetra Tech, Inc engages in the provision of consulting and engineering services. It operates through the following segments: Government Services Group (GSG), Commercial and International Services Group (CIG), and Remediation and Construction Management (RCM). The GSG segment offers consulting and engineering services primarily to United States government clients such as federal, state and local, and development agencies worldwide.

