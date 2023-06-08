Intapp, Inc. (NASDAQ:INTA) COO Donald F. Coleman Sells 510 Shares

Intapp, Inc. (NASDAQ:INTA – Get Rating) COO Donald F. Coleman sold 510 shares of Intapp stock in a transaction on Monday, June 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $44.00, for a total value of $22,440.00. Following the sale, the chief operating officer now directly owns 555,410 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $24,438,040. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link.

Intapp Stock Performance

Shares of INTA stock opened at $43.20 on Thursday. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $42.38 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $35.01. Intapp, Inc. has a 1 year low of $13.52 and a 1 year high of $47.04.

Get Intapp alerts:

Intapp (NASDAQ:INTA – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, May 8th. The company reported ($0.20) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.27) by $0.07. Intapp had a negative return on equity of 24.65% and a negative net margin of 23.98%. The company had revenue of $92.02 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $87.54 million. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Intapp, Inc. will post -0.95 EPS for the current year.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Institutional Trading of Intapp

A number of research firms recently commented on INTA. Oppenheimer lifted their price objective on Intapp from $35.00 to $42.00 in a research note on Tuesday, May 9th. VNET Group reissued a “maintains” rating on shares of Intapp in a report on Tuesday, May 9th. Stifel Nicolaus increased their price objective on Intapp from $36.00 to $47.00 in a research report on Tuesday, May 9th. Bank of America increased their target price on Intapp from $37.00 to $50.00 in a report on Tuesday, May 9th. Finally, Piper Sandler increased their price objective on Intapp from $34.00 to $47.00 in a report on Tuesday, May 9th. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $41.50.

A number of institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in INTA. Capital Impact Advisors LLC raised its stake in Intapp by 25.9% in the 1st quarter. Capital Impact Advisors LLC now owns 14,548 shares of the company’s stock worth $652,000 after acquiring an additional 2,992 shares during the last quarter. Putnam Investments LLC acquired a new position in shares of Intapp during the 1st quarter worth approximately $1,609,000. State Street Corp boosted its holdings in shares of Intapp by 13.5% during the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 317,547 shares of the company’s stock worth $14,239,000 after purchasing an additional 37,826 shares during the last quarter. Squarepoint Ops LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Intapp during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $459,000. Finally, First Trust Advisors LP purchased a new stake in Intapp in the first quarter valued at approximately $1,178,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 80.83% of the company’s stock.

About Intapp

(Get Rating)

Intapp, Inc, through its subsidiary, Integration Appliance, Inc, provides industry-specific cloud-based software solutions for the professional and financial services industry in the United States, the United Kingdom, and internationally. The company's solutions include DealCloud, a deal and relationship management solution that manages financial services firms' market relationships, prospective clients and investments, current engagements and deal processes, and operations and compliance activities; and OnePlace, a solution to manage various aspects of professional services firms' client and engagement lifecycle.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Intapp Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Intapp and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.