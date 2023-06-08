Integrated Wealth Concepts LLC Acquires 10,834 Shares of iShares ESG Aware MSCI USA Small-Cap ETF (BATS:ESML)

Integrated Wealth Concepts LLC grew its holdings in iShares ESG Aware MSCI USA Small-Cap ETF (BATS:ESML – Get Rating) by 41.2% during the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 37,155 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 10,834 shares during the quarter. Integrated Wealth Concepts LLC’s holdings in iShares ESG Aware MSCI USA Small-Cap ETF were worth $1,222,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of ESML. Quent Capital LLC lifted its holdings in iShares ESG Aware MSCI USA Small-Cap ETF by 1.0% during the 3rd quarter. Quent Capital LLC now owns 33,919 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,040,000 after buying an additional 342 shares during the period. Congress Wealth Management LLC DE lifted its holdings in iShares ESG Aware MSCI USA Small-Cap ETF by 1.8% during the 3rd quarter. Congress Wealth Management LLC DE now owns 20,669 shares of the company’s stock worth $634,000 after buying an additional 357 shares during the period. ERTS Wealth Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in iShares ESG Aware MSCI USA Small-Cap ETF by 4.1% during the 4th quarter. ERTS Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 9,798 shares of the company’s stock worth $322,000 after buying an additional 388 shares during the period. Your Advocates Ltd. LLP lifted its holdings in iShares ESG Aware MSCI USA Small-Cap ETF by 87.9% during the 4th quarter. Your Advocates Ltd. LLP now owns 962 shares of the company’s stock worth $32,000 after buying an additional 450 shares during the period. Finally, Haverford Trust Co lifted its holdings in iShares ESG Aware MSCI USA Small-Cap ETF by 1.9% during the 3rd quarter. Haverford Trust Co now owns 25,137 shares of the company’s stock worth $771,000 after buying an additional 480 shares during the period.

Get iShares ESG Aware MSCI USA Small-Cap ETF alerts:

iShares ESG Aware MSCI USA Small-Cap ETF Price Performance

Shares of BATS:ESML opened at $35.21 on Thursday. The firm has a market cap of $1.43 billion, a P/E ratio of 12.69 and a beta of 1.14. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $33.45 and a 200-day simple moving average of $34.17.

iShares ESG Aware MSCI USA Small-Cap ETF Profile

The iShares ESG Aware MSCI USA Small-Cap ETF (ESML) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in small-cap stocks. The fund tracks an index of US small-cap companies with high environmental, social, and governance factor scores as determined by MSCI. ESML was launched on Apr 10, 2018 and is managed by BlackRock.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding ESML? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for iShares ESG Aware MSCI USA Small-Cap ETF (BATS:ESML – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for iShares ESG Aware MSCI USA Small-Cap ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares ESG Aware MSCI USA Small-Cap ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.