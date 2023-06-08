Integrated Wealth Concepts LLC Acquires New Shares in iShares iBonds Dec 2026 Term Muni Bond ETF (BATS:IBMO)

Integrated Wealth Concepts LLC bought a new position in shares of iShares iBonds Dec 2026 Term Muni Bond ETF (BATS:IBMO – Get Rating) in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor bought 49,947 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,259,000.

Several other large investors have also modified their holdings of IBMO. Vigilant Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in iShares iBonds Dec 2026 Term Muni Bond ETF by 45.5% during the fourth quarter. Vigilant Capital Management LLC now owns 3,390 shares of the company’s stock worth $85,000 after buying an additional 1,060 shares in the last quarter. Arrow Financial Corp raised its holdings in shares of iShares iBonds Dec 2026 Term Muni Bond ETF by 22.5% in the 4th quarter. Arrow Financial Corp now owns 9,791 shares of the company’s stock worth $247,000 after buying an additional 1,797 shares in the last quarter. Kades & Cheifetz LLC acquired a new stake in iShares iBonds Dec 2026 Term Muni Bond ETF in the 4th quarter valued at $260,000. Archford Capital Strategies LLC boosted its stake in iShares iBonds Dec 2026 Term Muni Bond ETF by 33.8% in the 4th quarter. Archford Capital Strategies LLC now owns 13,564 shares of the company’s stock valued at $342,000 after buying an additional 3,425 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Capital Investment Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of iShares iBonds Dec 2026 Term Muni Bond ETF by 95.5% during the fourth quarter. Capital Investment Advisors LLC now owns 22,315 shares of the company’s stock valued at $563,000 after acquiring an additional 10,903 shares during the period.

Shares of BATS:IBMO opened at $25.09 on Thursday. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $25.29 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $25.30.

The iShares iBonds Dec 2026 Term Muni Bond ETF (IBMO) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in investment grade fixed income. The fund tracks a market-value weighted index of AMT-free municipal bonds that mature between January and December 2026. IBMO was launched on Apr 2, 2019 and is managed by BlackRock.

