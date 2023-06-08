Integrated Wealth Concepts LLC Buys 3,113 Shares of iShares ESG Advanced MSCI USA ETF (NASDAQ:USXF)

Integrated Wealth Concepts LLC increased its holdings in iShares ESG Advanced MSCI USA ETF (NASDAQ:USXF – Get Rating) by 7.5% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 44,641 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 3,113 shares during the quarter. Integrated Wealth Concepts LLC’s holdings in iShares ESG Advanced MSCI USA ETF were worth $1,369,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the business. BlackRock Inc. lifted its holdings in iShares ESG Advanced MSCI USA ETF by 119,605.8% in the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 3,372,112 shares of the company’s stock valued at $120,351,000 after buying an additional 3,369,295 shares during the period. JPMorgan Chase & Co. acquired a new position in iShares ESG Advanced MSCI USA ETF in the fourth quarter valued at $10,336,000. Atria Wealth Solutions Inc. acquired a new position in iShares ESG Advanced MSCI USA ETF in the first quarter valued at $4,656,000. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. lifted its holdings in iShares ESG Advanced MSCI USA ETF by 1.8% in the third quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 6,480,191 shares of the company’s stock valued at $181,575,000 after buying an additional 112,764 shares during the period. Finally, SigFig Wealth Management LLC lifted its holdings in iShares ESG Advanced MSCI USA ETF by 116.1% in the third quarter. SigFig Wealth Management LLC now owns 183,418 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,802,000 after buying an additional 98,533 shares during the period.

USXF stock opened at $34.32 on Thursday. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $33.34 and its 200 day simple moving average is $32.70. iShares ESG Advanced MSCI USA ETF has a 12-month low of $27.00 and a 12-month high of $34.73. The firm has a market cap of $686.40 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.94 and a beta of 1.03.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, June 13th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, June 8th will be issued a dividend of $0.0874 per share. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, June 7th. This represents a $0.35 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.02%.

The iShares ESG Advanced MSCI USA ETF (USXF) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the MSCI USA Choice ESG Screened index. The fund tracks an index of large- and mid-cap US equities screened for positive environmental, social and governance rating while also screening for involvement in controversial activities.

