Integrated Wealth Concepts LLC Decreases Stake in The Southern Company (NYSE:SO)

Integrated Wealth Concepts LLC reduced its position in The Southern Company (NYSE:SO – Get Rating) by 1.8% during the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 18,504 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after selling 348 shares during the period. Integrated Wealth Concepts LLC’s holdings in Southern were worth $1,321,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD increased its stake in Southern by 6.2% during the third quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 63,002,360 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $4,284,352,000 after acquiring an additional 3,653,841 shares during the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its stake in shares of Southern by 1.5% during the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 94,652,372 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $6,436,360,000 after buying an additional 1,391,612 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp grew its stake in shares of Southern by 2.1% during the third quarter. State Street Corp now owns 65,068,549 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $4,424,661,000 after buying an additional 1,313,036 shares during the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC grew its stake in shares of Southern by 57.3% during the third quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 3,062,100 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $208,223,000 after buying an additional 1,115,989 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Canada Pension Plan Investment Board grew its stake in shares of Southern by 70.3% during the third quarter. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board now owns 2,037,010 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $138,517,000 after buying an additional 841,094 shares during the last quarter. 61.78% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

A number of research analysts have recently commented on SO shares. Wells Fargo & Company cut their target price on Southern from $73.00 to $71.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, February 17th. Guggenheim upped their target price on Southern from $73.00 to $79.00 in a research note on Monday, April 24th. The Goldman Sachs Group initiated coverage on Southern in a research note on Wednesday. They issued a “buy” rating and a $80.00 price objective on the stock. StockNews.com raised Southern from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 17th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. dropped their price objective on Southern from $73.00 to $69.00 in a research note on Thursday. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $74.07.

Shares of SO opened at $70.13 on Thursday. The Southern Company has a 12 month low of $58.85 and a 12 month high of $80.57. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $71.89 and a 200-day moving average price of $69.30. The company has a current ratio of 0.69, a quick ratio of 0.51 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.51. The firm has a market cap of $76.47 billion, a PE ratio of 22.62, a P/E/G ratio of 4.81 and a beta of 0.51.

Southern (NYSE:SO – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 27th. The utilities provider reported $0.79 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.71 by $0.08. Southern had a return on equity of 10.78% and a net margin of 11.53%. The firm had revenue of $6.48 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $6.14 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $0.97 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 2.5% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts predict that The Southern Company will post 3.61 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, June 6th. Investors of record on Monday, May 15th were paid a $0.70 dividend. This is a positive change from Southern’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.68. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, May 12th. This represents a $2.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.99%. Southern’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 90.32%.

In related news, CEO Kimberly S. Greene sold 47,326 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, June 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $69.78, for a total value of $3,302,408.28. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 118,659 shares in the company, valued at approximately $8,280,025.02. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In other Southern news, insider David P. Poroch sold 10,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, June 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $70.05, for a total transaction of $700,500.00. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 28,691 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,009,804.55. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CEO Kimberly S. Greene sold 47,326 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, June 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $69.78, for a total value of $3,302,408.28. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 118,659 shares in the company, valued at $8,280,025.02. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 150,678 shares of company stock worth $10,992,871 in the last 90 days. Insiders own 0.28% of the company’s stock.

The Southern Co is a holding company, which engages in the generation and sale of electricity. It operates through the following segments: Traditional Electric Operating Companies, Southern Power and Southern Company Gas. The Traditional Electric Operating Companies segment refers to vertically integrated utilities that own generation, transmission and distribution facilities, and supplies electric services in the states of Alabama, Georgia, Florida, and Mississippi.

