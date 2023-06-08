Integrated Wealth Concepts LLC Grows Holdings in Dimensional National Municipal Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:DFNM)

Posted by on Jun 8th, 2023

Integrated Wealth Concepts LLC lifted its holdings in Dimensional National Municipal Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:DFNMGet Rating) by 510.9% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 26,478 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 22,144 shares during the period. Integrated Wealth Concepts LLC owned about 0.17% of Dimensional National Municipal Bond ETF worth $1,266,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Dimensional National Municipal Bond ETF during the 1st quarter worth about $90,000. Laurel Wealth Advisors Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Dimensional National Municipal Bond ETF by 6.1% during the first quarter. Laurel Wealth Advisors Inc. now owns 7,917 shares of the company’s stock valued at $384,000 after acquiring an additional 456 shares during the last quarter. Jane Street Group LLC lifted its position in shares of Dimensional National Municipal Bond ETF by 280.6% in the first quarter. Jane Street Group LLC now owns 58,286 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,825,000 after acquiring an additional 42,972 shares in the last quarter. UBS Group AG boosted its stake in shares of Dimensional National Municipal Bond ETF by 81.0% in the second quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 1,068 shares of the company’s stock worth $51,000 after acquiring an additional 478 shares during the last quarter. Finally, IFP Advisors Inc boosted its stake in shares of Dimensional National Municipal Bond ETF by 38.0% in the third quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 6,939 shares of the company’s stock worth $351,000 after acquiring an additional 1,909 shares during the last quarter.

Dimensional National Municipal Bond ETF Stock Down 0.1 %

Shares of NYSEARCA DFNM opened at $47.49 on Thursday. The company has a 50-day moving average of $47.92 and a 200 day moving average of $47.96. Dimensional National Municipal Bond ETF has a 12-month low of $46.44 and a 12-month high of $48.93.

About Dimensional National Municipal Bond ETF

(Get Rating)

The Dimensional National Municipal Bond ETF (DFNM) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in investment grade fixed income. The fund is an actively managed ETF that provides exposure to intermediate-term, investment-grade municipal bonds that are exempt from federal income tax. DFNM was launched on Dec 15, 2021 and is managed by Dimensional.

Recommended Stories

Institutional Ownership by Quarter for Dimensional National Municipal Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:DFNM)

Receive News & Ratings for Dimensional National Municipal Bond ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Dimensional National Municipal Bond ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.