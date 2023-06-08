Integrated Wealth Concepts LLC Grows Holdings in Dimensional National Municipal Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:DFNM)

Integrated Wealth Concepts LLC lifted its holdings in Dimensional National Municipal Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:DFNM – Get Rating) by 510.9% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 26,478 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 22,144 shares during the period. Integrated Wealth Concepts LLC owned about 0.17% of Dimensional National Municipal Bond ETF worth $1,266,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Dimensional National Municipal Bond ETF during the 1st quarter worth about $90,000. Laurel Wealth Advisors Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Dimensional National Municipal Bond ETF by 6.1% during the first quarter. Laurel Wealth Advisors Inc. now owns 7,917 shares of the company’s stock valued at $384,000 after acquiring an additional 456 shares during the last quarter. Jane Street Group LLC lifted its position in shares of Dimensional National Municipal Bond ETF by 280.6% in the first quarter. Jane Street Group LLC now owns 58,286 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,825,000 after acquiring an additional 42,972 shares in the last quarter. UBS Group AG boosted its stake in shares of Dimensional National Municipal Bond ETF by 81.0% in the second quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 1,068 shares of the company’s stock worth $51,000 after acquiring an additional 478 shares during the last quarter. Finally, IFP Advisors Inc boosted its stake in shares of Dimensional National Municipal Bond ETF by 38.0% in the third quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 6,939 shares of the company’s stock worth $351,000 after acquiring an additional 1,909 shares during the last quarter.

Dimensional National Municipal Bond ETF Stock Down 0.1 %

Shares of NYSEARCA DFNM opened at $47.49 on Thursday. The company has a 50-day moving average of $47.92 and a 200 day moving average of $47.96. Dimensional National Municipal Bond ETF has a 12-month low of $46.44 and a 12-month high of $48.93.

About Dimensional National Municipal Bond ETF

The Dimensional National Municipal Bond ETF (DFNM) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in investment grade fixed income. The fund is an actively managed ETF that provides exposure to intermediate-term, investment-grade municipal bonds that are exempt from federal income tax. DFNM was launched on Dec 15, 2021 and is managed by Dimensional.

