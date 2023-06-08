Integrated Wealth Concepts LLC Purchases 789 Shares of iShares MSCI USA Small-Cap Min Vol Factor ETF (BATS:SMMV)

Integrated Wealth Concepts LLC grew its stake in shares of iShares MSCI USA Small-Cap Min Vol Factor ETF (BATS:SMMV – Get Rating) by 2.3% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 35,587 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 789 shares during the period. Integrated Wealth Concepts LLC’s holdings in iShares MSCI USA Small-Cap Min Vol Factor ETF were worth $1,231,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Captrust Financial Advisors raised its stake in shares of iShares MSCI USA Small-Cap Min Vol Factor ETF by 108.0% in the second quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 104,646 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,565,000 after acquiring an additional 54,339 shares during the period. DB Wealth Management Group LLC increased its position in iShares MSCI USA Small-Cap Min Vol Factor ETF by 186.2% during the 4th quarter. DB Wealth Management Group LLC now owns 30,744 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,064,000 after purchasing an additional 20,003 shares during the period. Flow Traders U.S. LLC raised its holdings in shares of iShares MSCI USA Small-Cap Min Vol Factor ETF by 170.9% in the 1st quarter. Flow Traders U.S. LLC now owns 22,723 shares of the company’s stock valued at $845,000 after purchasing an additional 14,335 shares in the last quarter. Sanford Advisory Services LLC boosted its stake in shares of iShares MSCI USA Small-Cap Min Vol Factor ETF by 43.5% during the fourth quarter. Sanford Advisory Services LLC now owns 34,244 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,185,000 after purchasing an additional 10,386 shares in the last quarter. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. purchased a new position in iShares MSCI USA Small-Cap Min Vol Factor ETF during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $288,000.

iShares MSCI USA Small-Cap Min Vol Factor ETF Stock Up 1.4 %

Shares of BATS:SMMV opened at $34.51 on Thursday. The company has a market capitalization of $792.00 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.12 and a beta of 0.79. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $34.23 and a 200 day moving average of $34.93. iShares MSCI USA Small-Cap Min Vol Factor ETF has a 52 week low of $26.20 and a 52 week high of $31.04.

iShares MSCI USA Small-Cap Min Vol Factor ETF Company Profile

The iShares MSCI USA Small-Cap Min Vol Factor ETF (SMMV) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in small-cap stocks. The fund tracks an index of US-listed small capitalization stocks selected and weighted to create a low volatility portfolio, subject to constraints. SMMV was launched on Sep 7, 2016 and is managed by BlackRock.

