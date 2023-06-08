Integrated Wealth Concepts LLC Reduces Stake in W. P. Carey Inc. (NYSE:WPC)

Integrated Wealth Concepts LLC reduced its position in W. P. Carey Inc. (NYSE:WPC – Get Rating) by 5.2% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 17,270 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 944 shares during the period. Integrated Wealth Concepts LLC’s holdings in W. P. Carey were worth $1,350,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of WPC. Fairfield Bush & CO. bought a new position in W. P. Carey in the 1st quarter worth $26,000. Acadian Asset Management LLC bought a new position in W. P. Carey in the 1st quarter worth $26,000. Retirement Financial Solutions LLC bought a new position in W. P. Carey in the 4th quarter worth $28,000. Core Wealth Advisors Inc. raised its holdings in W. P. Carey by 66.7% in the 3rd quarter. Core Wealth Advisors Inc. now owns 375 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $26,000 after purchasing an additional 150 shares during the period. Finally, Versant Capital Management Inc raised its holdings in W. P. Carey by 9,375.0% in the 3rd quarter. Versant Capital Management Inc now owns 379 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $26,000 after purchasing an additional 375 shares during the period. 62.73% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get W. P. Carey alerts:

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of equities analysts recently commented on the company. 92 Resources reaffirmed a “maintains” rating on shares of W. P. Carey in a report on Monday, May 1st. Royal Bank of Canada raised their price target on W. P. Carey from $86.00 to $88.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, February 13th. JMP Securities reissued a “market outperform” rating and set a $86.00 price target on shares of W. P. Carey in a report on Tuesday, March 21st. Finally, StockNews.com initiated coverage on W. P. Carey in a report on Thursday, May 18th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $86.80.

Insider Transactions at W. P. Carey

W. P. Carey Trading Up 1.1 %

In other news, Director Mark A. Alexander bought 1,000 shares of W. P. Carey stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 2nd. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $72.48 per share, with a total value of $72,480.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now owns 26,118 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,893,032.64. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink . Insiders own 1.08% of the company’s stock.

Shares of WPC stock opened at $70.88 on Thursday. W. P. Carey Inc. has a 12-month low of $66.76 and a 12-month high of $89.63. The company has a current ratio of 0.11, a quick ratio of 0.11 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.81. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $71.88 and its 200-day moving average price is $77.73. The stock has a market capitalization of $15.16 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.91, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 8.79 and a beta of 0.77.

W. P. Carey (NYSE:WPC – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Friday, April 28th. The real estate investment trust reported $1.39 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.27 by $0.12. W. P. Carey had a return on equity of 8.47% and a net margin of 47.26%. The firm had revenue of $427.80 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $406.24 million. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $1.35 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 24.3% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts predict that W. P. Carey Inc. will post 5.18 EPS for the current fiscal year.

W. P. Carey Profile

(Get Rating)

W.P. Carey, Inc is an investment trust company, which engages in the commercial real estate business. It operates through the Real Estate and Investment Management segments. The Real Estate segment owns and invests in commercial real estate properties. The Investment Management segment structures and negotiates investments and debt placement transactions for real estate investment trusts, and manages portfolios of real estate investments.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for W. P. Carey Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for W. P. Carey and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.