Integrated Wealth Concepts LLC Sells 1,738 Shares of General Electric (NYSE:GE)

Integrated Wealth Concepts LLC cut its holdings in General Electric (NYSE:GE – Get Rating) by 10.5% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 14,835 shares of the conglomerate’s stock after selling 1,738 shares during the quarter. Integrated Wealth Concepts LLC’s holdings in General Electric were worth $1,243,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Addenda Capital Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of General Electric in the 4th quarter worth about $26,000. MADDEN SECURITIES Corp purchased a new stake in General Electric in the fourth quarter worth about $28,000. Standard Family Office LLC bought a new stake in General Electric during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $29,000. TFO TDC LLC purchased a new position in shares of General Electric during the 4th quarter worth approximately $31,000. Finally, Global Wealth Management Investment Advisory Inc. lifted its stake in shares of General Electric by 808.1% in the 1st quarter. Global Wealth Management Investment Advisory Inc. now owns 336 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $31,000 after purchasing an additional 299 shares during the period. 70.12% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

General Electric Price Performance

Shares of General Electric stock opened at $106.08 on Thursday. The stock has a market cap of $115.52 billion, a P/E ratio of 13.83, a P/E/G ratio of 7.43 and a beta of 1.27. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.61, a quick ratio of 0.92 and a current ratio of 1.25. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $99.67 and its 200 day moving average is $89.27. General Electric has a one year low of $46.55 and a one year high of $107.33.

Insider Activity

General Electric ( NYSE:GE Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 25th. The conglomerate reported $0.27 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.13 by $0.14. The firm had revenue of $14.49 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $13.46 billion. General Electric had a return on equity of 9.45% and a net margin of 11.85%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 14.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $0.24 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts anticipate that General Electric will post 2.03 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, SVP Scott Strazik sold 173,873 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $99.56, for a total transaction of $17,310,795.88. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now owns 56,049 shares in the company, valued at $5,580,238.44. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. In other news, SVP Scott Strazik sold 173,873 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $99.56, for a total transaction of $17,310,795.88. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 56,049 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,580,238.44. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, VP Thomas S. Timko sold 7,254 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, May 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $100.82, for a total transaction of $731,348.28. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 20,953 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,112,481.46. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 239,419 shares of company stock worth $24,144,151 over the last ninety days. Corporate insiders own 0.67% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several equities research analysts recently weighed in on GE shares. Barclays upped their price target on General Electric from $115.00 to $125.00 in a research note on Wednesday. UBS Group lifted their price target on shares of General Electric from $95.00 to $109.00 in a research report on Thursday, April 13th. Citigroup upped their price objective on shares of General Electric from $109.00 to $114.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 26th. StockNews.com began coverage on shares of General Electric in a report on Thursday, May 18th. They set a “buy” rating for the company. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their price target on General Electric from $97.00 to $103.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 12th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, General Electric has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $103.87.

General Electric Profile

(Get Rating)

General Electric Co engages in the provision of commercial and military aircraft engines and systems, wind, and other renewable energy generation equipment and grid solutions, and gas, steam, nuclear, and other power generation equipment. It operates through the following segments: Aviation, Healthcare, Renewable Energy, and Power.

Featured Articles

