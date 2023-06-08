Intellicheck (NYSE:IDN) Coverage Initiated by Analysts at StockNews.com

StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Intellicheck (NYSE:IDN – Get Rating) in a research note issued to investors on Wednesday morning. The firm issued a hold rating on the stock.

Separately, HC Wainwright restated a buy rating and set a $4.00 price objective on shares of Intellicheck in a research report on Wednesday, March 22nd.

NYSE IDN opened at $2.70 on Wednesday. Intellicheck has a 1 year low of $1.56 and a 1 year high of $3.37. The stock has a market capitalization of $51.89 million, a PE ratio of -13.50 and a beta of 1.61. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $2.36 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $2.36.

Intellicheck ( NYSE:IDN Get Rating ) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, March 21st. The company reported ($0.03) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, hitting the consensus estimate of ($0.03). The business had revenue of $4.55 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.33 million. Intellicheck had a negative net margin of 21.99% and a negative return on equity of 20.26%. On average, research analysts anticipate that Intellicheck will post -0.13 EPS for the current year.

Large investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Nantahala Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Intellicheck during the third quarter valued at approximately $314,000. Ancora Advisors LLC increased its position in Intellicheck by 54.5% in the fourth quarter. Ancora Advisors LLC now owns 116,309 shares of the company’s stock worth $232,000 after buying an additional 41,014 shares in the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC increased its position in Intellicheck by 10.2% in the first quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 59,200 shares of the company’s stock worth $148,000 after buying an additional 5,500 shares in the last quarter. Prudential Financial Inc. purchased a new stake in Intellicheck in the first quarter worth about $34,000. Finally, Squarepoint Ops LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Intellicheck during the first quarter worth about $32,000. Institutional investors own 37.23% of the company’s stock.

Intellicheck, Inc engages in the development, integration, and marketing of threat and identity authentication solutions. It offers professional services, retail, age, defense, guest, and port ID. The company was founded in 1994 and is headquartered in Melville, NY.

