Intuit Inc. (NASDAQ:INTU) Shares Acquired by Bessemer Group Inc.

Bessemer Group Inc. boosted its position in Intuit Inc. (NASDAQ:INTU – Get Rating) by 23.6% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 20,699 shares of the software maker’s stock after purchasing an additional 3,949 shares during the quarter. Bessemer Group Inc.’s holdings in Intuit were worth $8,056,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. Oliver Luxxe Assets LLC grew its holdings in shares of Intuit by 1.6% during the 4th quarter. Oliver Luxxe Assets LLC now owns 1,625 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $632,000 after purchasing an additional 25 shares during the period. Guyasuta Investment Advisors Inc. grew its position in Intuit by 4.0% in the fourth quarter. Guyasuta Investment Advisors Inc. now owns 646 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $251,000 after acquiring an additional 25 shares in the last quarter. Mission Creek Capital Partners Inc. grew its position in Intuit by 0.4% in the third quarter. Mission Creek Capital Partners Inc. now owns 5,909 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $2,289,000 after acquiring an additional 26 shares in the last quarter. Resources Investment Advisors LLC. grew its position in Intuit by 3.2% in the third quarter. Resources Investment Advisors LLC. now owns 970 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $376,000 after acquiring an additional 30 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Elmwood Wealth Management Inc. grew its position in Intuit by 1.0% in the third quarter. Elmwood Wealth Management Inc. now owns 3,004 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $1,164,000 after acquiring an additional 30 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 82.65% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several brokerages have issued reports on INTU. Piper Sandler lowered their price objective on shares of Intuit from $510.00 to $497.00 in a research report on Wednesday, May 24th. Citigroup raised their price target on shares of Intuit from $475.00 to $495.00 in a research report on Wednesday, May 24th. Mizuho decreased their price target on shares of Intuit from $650.00 to $550.00 in a research report on Tuesday, May 16th. Bank of America raised their price objective on Intuit from $485.00 to $500.00 in a research note on Wednesday, May 24th. Finally, Daiwa Capital Markets assumed coverage on Intuit in a research note on Wednesday, March 15th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $444.00 price objective on the stock. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seventeen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $491.35.

Intuit Price Performance

NASDAQ:INTU opened at $422.36 on Thursday. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $434.02 and its 200 day moving average price is $414.52. The firm has a market cap of $118.29 billion, a P/E ratio of 53.33, a PEG ratio of 3.05 and a beta of 1.18. Intuit Inc. has a 52-week low of $352.63 and a 52-week high of $490.83. The company has a quick ratio of 1.51, a current ratio of 1.51 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.35.

Intuit (NASDAQ:INTU – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 23rd. The software maker reported $8.92 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $7.30 by $1.62. The firm had revenue of $6.02 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $6.09 billion. Intuit had a return on equity of 16.50% and a net margin of 15.91%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 6.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $6.70 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Intuit Inc. will post 9.66 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Intuit Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, July 18th. Stockholders of record on Monday, July 10th will be issued a $0.78 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Friday, July 7th. This represents a $3.12 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.74%. Intuit’s dividend payout ratio is 39.39%.

Insider Activity

In other news, EVP James Alexander Chriss sold 563 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $418.40, for a total value of $235,559.20. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 409 shares in the company, valued at approximately $171,125.60. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. In related news, EVP James Alexander Chriss sold 563 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $418.40, for a total value of $235,559.20. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 409 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $171,125.60. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, CFO Michelle M. Clatterbuck sold 706 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $418.40, for a total value of $295,390.40. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 1,350 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $564,840. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 3.18% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

About Intuit

Intuit, Inc engages in the provision of business and financial management solutions. It operates through the following segments: Small Business and Self-Employed, Consumer, Credit Karma, and ProConnect. The Small Business and Self-Employed segment offers QuickBooks financial and business management online services and desktop software, payroll solutions, payment processing solutions, and financing for small businesses.

Featured Stories

