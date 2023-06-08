IonQ, Inc. (NYSE:IONQ) Insider Sells $2,150,000.00 in Stock

IonQ, Inc. (NYSE:IONQ – Get Rating) insider Christopher Monroe sold 200,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, June 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $10.75, for a total value of $2,150,000.00. Following the sale, the insider now owns 2,056,254 shares in the company, valued at approximately $22,104,730.50. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website.

Christopher Monroe also recently made the following trade(s):

On Thursday, May 25th, Christopher Monroe sold 2,680 shares of IonQ stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $10.52, for a total value of $28,193.60.

IonQ Stock Performance

IONQ opened at $9.45 on Thursday. IonQ, Inc. has a one year low of $3.04 and a one year high of $11.65. The company has a market cap of $1.90 billion, a P/E ratio of -26.25 and a beta of 1.87. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $7.45 and its 200-day simple moving average is $5.53.

Institutional Trading of IonQ

IonQ ( NYSE:IONQ Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, March 30th. The company reported ($0.09) EPS for the quarter. The business had revenue of $3.81 million during the quarter. IonQ had a negative net margin of 531.99% and a negative return on equity of 15.32%. As a group, analysts predict that IonQ, Inc. will post -0.34 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its position in shares of IonQ by 8.2% in the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 13,635,143 shares of the company’s stock valued at $69,130,000 after purchasing an additional 1,037,433 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. lifted its position in IonQ by 1.1% during the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 8,672,563 shares of the company’s stock worth $53,336,000 after acquiring an additional 90,481 shares during the period. Softbank Group CORP. acquired a new stake in IonQ during the 1st quarter worth approximately $37,753,000. MIC Capital Management UK LLP acquired a new stake in IonQ during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $21,448,000. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its position in IonQ by 5.3% during the 1st quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 2,591,029 shares of the company’s stock worth $15,935,000 after acquiring an additional 129,350 shares during the period. 46.18% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several equities research analysts have weighed in on IONQ shares. Morgan Stanley started coverage on IonQ in a report on Wednesday, April 26th. They set an “equal weight” rating and a $7.00 price target on the stock. Benchmark restated a “buy” rating and set a $8.00 price target on shares of IonQ in a report on Friday, March 31st. Finally, Needham & Company LLC restated a “buy” rating and set a $9.00 price target on shares of IonQ in a report on Friday, March 31st.

About IonQ

IonQ, Inc engages in the development of general-purpose quantum computing systems. It sells access to quantum computers with 20 qubits. The company makes access to its quantum computers through cloud platforms, such as Amazon Web Services' (AWS) Amazon Braket, Microsoft's Azure Quantum, and Google's Cloud Marketplace, as well as through its cloud service.

