iRhythm Technologies (NASDAQ:IRTC) PT Lowered to $140.00 at BTIG Research

iRhythm Technologies (NASDAQ:IRTC – Get Rating) had its target price cut by investment analysts at BTIG Research from $165.00 to $140.00 in a research report issued on Thursday, The Fly reports. BTIG Research’s target price points to a potential upside of 37.34% from the company’s previous close.

Several other analysts have also weighed in on IRTC. Canaccord Genuity Group lifted their price objective on shares of iRhythm Technologies from $135.00 to $143.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, February 24th. StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of iRhythm Technologies in a research note on Thursday, May 18th. They issued a “sell” rating for the company. Truist Financial increased their price objective on shares of iRhythm Technologies from $137.00 to $154.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, April 17th. Morgan Stanley boosted their target price on iRhythm Technologies from $128.00 to $130.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, February 24th. Finally, Needham & Company LLC increased their price target on iRhythm Technologies from $133.00 to $151.00 in a report on Friday, May 5th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $151.40.

iRhythm Technologies Trading Down 1.0 %

Shares of iRhythm Technologies stock opened at $101.94 on Thursday. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $126.30 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $112.45. iRhythm Technologies has a 1-year low of $85.74 and a 1-year high of $164.69. The company has a market cap of $3.11 billion, a P/E ratio of -29.38 and a beta of 1.40.

Insider Activity

iRhythm Technologies ( NASDAQ:IRTC Get Rating ) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, May 4th. The company reported ($1.29) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.80) by ($0.49). The business had revenue of $111.44 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $107.57 million. iRhythm Technologies had a negative net margin of 24.34% and a negative return on equity of 43.22%. Equities research analysts forecast that iRhythm Technologies will post -3.11 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, EVP Daniel G. Wilson sold 4,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $125.00, for a total transaction of $500,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 35,337 shares in the company, valued at $4,417,125. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Corporate insiders own 0.43% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in IRTC. Ameriprise Financial Inc. increased its stake in iRhythm Technologies by 6.9% in the 1st quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. now owns 74,476 shares of the company’s stock valued at $9,237,000 after buying an additional 4,810 shares during the last quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. increased its position in shares of iRhythm Technologies by 43.3% during the first quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 2,864 shares of the company’s stock valued at $355,000 after acquiring an additional 865 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp increased its position in shares of iRhythm Technologies by 2.3% during the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 776,684 shares of the company’s stock valued at $96,329,000 after acquiring an additional 17,470 shares during the last quarter. Slate Path Capital LP lifted its holdings in iRhythm Technologies by 38.6% during the first quarter. Slate Path Capital LP now owns 485,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $60,155,000 after acquiring an additional 135,000 shares during the period. Finally, Snowden Capital Advisors LLC boosted its position in iRhythm Technologies by 3.4% in the first quarter. Snowden Capital Advisors LLC now owns 7,211 shares of the company’s stock worth $894,000 after purchasing an additional 240 shares during the last quarter. 98.96% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About iRhythm Technologies

iRhythm Technologies, Inc is a digital healthcare company, which engages in the design, development, and commercialization of device-based technology to provide ambulatory cardiac monitoring services. It also provides solutions that detect, predict, and prevent disease.

Further Reading

