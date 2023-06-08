Iron Mountain Incorporated (NYSE:IRM) EVP Edward Baker-Greene Sells 4,578 Shares

Iron Mountain Incorporated (NYSE:IRM – Get Rating) EVP Edward Baker-Greene sold 4,578 shares of Iron Mountain stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, June 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $55.00, for a total transaction of $251,790.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 8,216 shares in the company, valued at approximately $451,880. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink.

Iron Mountain Stock Up 1.1 %

Shares of IRM stock opened at $56.36 on Thursday. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $54.21 and a 200-day moving average of $53.11. The company has a quick ratio of 0.80, a current ratio of 0.80 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 19.91. Iron Mountain Incorporated has a 12-month low of $43.33 and a 12-month high of $57.21. The company has a market capitalization of $16.44 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 28.46, a P/E/G ratio of 3.70 and a beta of 0.91.

Iron Mountain Announces Dividend

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, July 6th. Investors of record on Thursday, June 15th will be given a $0.6185 dividend. This represents a $2.47 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.39%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, June 14th. Iron Mountain’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 124.75%.

Institutional Trading of Iron Mountain

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in IRM. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC lifted its stake in shares of Iron Mountain by 103.7% during the 3rd quarter. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC now owns 77,968 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $3,428,000 after buying an additional 39,691 shares during the last quarter. Pearl River Capital LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Iron Mountain during the 3rd quarter worth about $459,000. Whittier Trust Co. lifted its stake in shares of Iron Mountain by 8.1% during the 4th quarter. Whittier Trust Co. now owns 2,923 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $146,000 after buying an additional 220 shares during the last quarter. Financial Advocates Investment Management acquired a new stake in shares of Iron Mountain during the 3rd quarter worth about $204,000. Finally, RB Capital Management LLC raised its stake in Iron Mountain by 0.8% in the 4th quarter. RB Capital Management LLC now owns 43,579 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $2,172,000 after purchasing an additional 366 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 77.12% of the company’s stock.

Several equities analysts have recently commented on the stock. StockNews.com upgraded shares of Iron Mountain from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, May 30th. Royal Bank of Canada reissued a “sector perform” rating and set a $58.00 target price on shares of Iron Mountain in a research report on Monday, March 6th. Finally, Barclays boosted their price objective on shares of Iron Mountain from $56.00 to $64.00 in a report on Friday, May 5th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $62.00.

Iron Mountain Company Profile

Iron Mountain, Inc engages in the provision of storage and information management solutions. It operates through the following business segments: North American Records & Information Management Business, North American Data Management Business, Western European Business, Other International Business, Global Data Center Business and Corporate & Other Business.

