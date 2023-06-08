iShares Global Infrastructure ETF (NASDAQ:IGF) Shares Sold by Wealth Alliance

Wealth Alliance reduced its position in iShares Global Infrastructure ETF (NASDAQ:IGF – Get Rating) by 14.4% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 6,000 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,006 shares during the quarter. Wealth Alliance’s holdings in iShares Global Infrastructure ETF were worth $275,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of IGF. Wells Fargo & Company MN increased its stake in iShares Global Infrastructure ETF by 104.4% in the 2nd quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 80,876 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,781,000 after buying an additional 1,931,575 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. boosted its position in shares of iShares Global Infrastructure ETF by 44.4% during the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 3,470,702 shares of the company’s stock worth $176,520,000 after purchasing an additional 1,066,872 shares in the last quarter. Great Lakes Advisors LLC boosted its position in shares of iShares Global Infrastructure ETF by 7,062.8% during the 4th quarter. Great Lakes Advisors LLC now owns 636,846 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,352,000 after purchasing an additional 627,955 shares in the last quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. boosted its position in shares of iShares Global Infrastructure ETF by 121.9% during the 1st quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 1,138,514 shares of the company’s stock worth $57,905,000 after purchasing an additional 625,337 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Sage Financial Group Inc. boosted its position in shares of iShares Global Infrastructure ETF by 955.5% during the 4th quarter. Sage Financial Group Inc. now owns 304,145 shares of the company’s stock worth $13,942,000 after purchasing an additional 275,329 shares in the last quarter.

Get iShares Global Infrastructure ETF alerts:

iShares Global Infrastructure ETF Stock Performance

Shares of NASDAQ IGF opened at $46.55 on Thursday. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.75 billion, a P/E ratio of 20.63 and a beta of 0.80. iShares Global Infrastructure ETF has a one year low of $39.95 and a one year high of $51.60. The company’s fifty day moving average is $47.97 and its two-hundred day moving average is $47.59.

iShares Global Infrastructure ETF Dividend Announcement

iShares Global Infrastructure ETF Profile

The firm also recently disclosed a Semi-Annual dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, June 13th. Investors of record on Thursday, June 8th will be given a $0.6754 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, June 7th.

(Get Rating)

The iShares Global Infrastructure ETF (IGF) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the S&P Global Infrastructure index, a market-cap-weighted index of global infrastructure companies. IGF was launched on Dec 10, 2007 and is managed by BlackRock.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for iShares Global Infrastructure ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares Global Infrastructure ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.