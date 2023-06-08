iShares MSCI EAFE ETF (NYSEARCA:EFA) Shares Sold by Integrated Wealth Concepts LLC

Integrated Wealth Concepts LLC lowered its position in shares of iShares MSCI EAFE ETF (NYSEARCA:EFA – Get Rating) by 48.3% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 19,511 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 18,243 shares during the period. Integrated Wealth Concepts LLC’s holdings in iShares MSCI EAFE ETF were worth $1,281,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. VitalStone Financial LLC acquired a new stake in shares of iShares MSCI EAFE ETF during the 4th quarter worth about $27,000. Farmers & Merchants Trust Co of Chambersburg PA raised its holdings in iShares MSCI EAFE ETF by 172.9% during the fourth quarter. Farmers & Merchants Trust Co of Chambersburg PA now owns 464 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $30,000 after purchasing an additional 294 shares in the last quarter. Field & Main Bank lifted its position in shares of iShares MSCI EAFE ETF by 189.7% during the 4th quarter. Field & Main Bank now owns 504 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $33,000 after buying an additional 330 shares during the last quarter. Fairfield Bush & CO. acquired a new position in shares of iShares MSCI EAFE ETF in the 1st quarter valued at $37,000. Finally, MADDEN SECURITIES Corp purchased a new position in shares of iShares MSCI EAFE ETF in the 4th quarter valued at $39,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 80.78% of the company’s stock.

iShares MSCI EAFE ETF Stock Performance

Shares of EFA opened at $70.86 on Thursday. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $72.70 and its 200-day simple moving average is $70.11. iShares MSCI EAFE ETF has a 12-month low of $54.61 and a 12-month high of $74.05.

iShares MSCI EAFE ETF Profile

iShares MSCI EAFE ETF, formerly iShares MSCI EAFE Index Fund (the Fund), is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund’s investment objective is to seek investment results that correspond to the price and yield performance of its underlying index, MSCI EAFE Index (the Index). The Index has been developed by MSCI Inc as an equity benchmark for its international stock performance.

