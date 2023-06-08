Iteris (NASDAQ:ITI) Upgraded at StockNews.com

StockNews.com upgraded shares of Iteris (NASDAQ:ITI – Get Rating) from a hold rating to a buy rating in a report released on Monday morning.

Several other brokerages have also weighed in on ITI. Northland Securities raised their target price on Iteris from $6.00 to $7.00 in a research report on Thursday, April 27th. EF Hutton Acquisition Co. I raised their target price on Iteris from $5.50 to $6.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research report on Monday, February 6th.

Shares of ITI opened at $4.92 on Monday. Iteris has a twelve month low of $2.56 and a twelve month high of $4.96. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $4.51 and its 200-day simple moving average is $4.03. The firm has a market capitalization of $210.43 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -12.30 and a beta of 0.90.

A number of institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of ITI. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC acquired a new position in shares of Iteris in the 1st quarter valued at $34,000. Bray Capital Advisors acquired a new position in Iteris in the 3rd quarter valued at about $36,000. Walleye Capital LLC acquired a new position in Iteris in the 1st quarter valued at about $39,000. Bank of Montreal Can acquired a new position in Iteris in the 2nd quarter valued at about $47,000. Finally, Register Financial Advisors LLC increased its position in Iteris by 57.1% in the 1st quarter. Register Financial Advisors LLC now owns 11,000 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $52,000 after acquiring an additional 4,000 shares during the period. 43.19% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Iteris, Inc engages in the provision of smart mobility infrastructure management solutions. The firms solutions enable public transportation agencies, municipalities, commercial entities and other transportation infrastructure providers to monitor, visualize, and optimize mobility infrastructure to help ensure roads are safe, travel is efficient, and communities thrive.

