Iteris (NASDAQ:ITI) Upgraded at StockNews.com

StockNews.com upgraded shares of Iteris (NASDAQ:ITI – Get Rating) from a hold rating to a buy rating in a report released on Monday morning.
Several other brokerages have also weighed in on ITI. Northland Securities raised their target price on Iteris from $6.00 to $7.00 in a research report on Thursday, April 27th. EF Hutton Acquisition Co. I raised their target price on Iteris from $5.50 to $6.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research report on Monday, February 6th.
Iteris Trading Up 4.7 %
Shares of ITI opened at $4.92 on Monday. Iteris has a twelve month low of $2.56 and a twelve month high of $4.96. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $4.51 and its 200-day simple moving average is $4.03. The firm has a market capitalization of $210.43 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -12.30 and a beta of 0.90.
Hedge Funds Weigh In On Iteris
About Iteris
Iteris, Inc engages in the provision of smart mobility infrastructure management solutions. The firms solutions enable public transportation agencies, municipalities, commercial entities and other transportation infrastructure providers to monitor, visualize, and optimize mobility infrastructure to help ensure roads are safe, travel is efficient, and communities thrive.
Further Reading
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on Iteris (ITI)
- What is a Growth Stock Mutual Fund?
- 10 Best Airline Stocks to Buy
- Ollie’s Bargain Outlet Goes On Sale
- Campbell Soup Company Leads Staples Stocks Into The Buy Zone
- Netflix Collaboration Fuels IAS, DoubleVerify Stock Surge
Receive News & Ratings for Iteris Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Iteris and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.