James Defranco Acquires 300,000 Shares of DISH Network Co. (NASDAQ:DISH) Stock

DISH Network Co. (NASDAQ:DISH – Get Rating) Director James Defranco acquired 300,000 shares of DISH Network stock in a transaction on Thursday, June 1st. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $6.00 per share, for a total transaction of $1,800,000.00. Following the purchase, the director now owns 304,642 shares in the company, valued at $1,827,852. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website.

James Defranco also recently made the following trade(s):

Get DISH Network alerts:

On Thursday, May 11th, James Defranco acquired 2,000,000 shares of DISH Network stock. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $6.22 per share, for a total transaction of $12,440,000.00.

On Wednesday, March 8th, James Defranco acquired 150,000 shares of DISH Network stock. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $11.46 per share, for a total transaction of $1,719,000.00.

DISH Network Price Performance

Shares of DISH stock opened at $7.78 on Thursday. DISH Network Co. has a twelve month low of $5.91 and a twelve month high of $21.57. The stock has a market capitalization of $4.14 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 2.36 and a beta of 1.81. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $7.38 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $11.34. The company has a current ratio of 0.77, a quick ratio of 0.68 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.12.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

DISH Network ( NASDAQ:DISH Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, May 8th. The company reported $0.35 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.36 by ($0.01). The company had revenue of $3.96 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.06 billion. DISH Network had a return on equity of 12.02% and a net margin of 12.84%. The company’s revenue was down 8.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.68 earnings per share. On average, analysts predict that DISH Network Co. will post 1.38 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Vanguard Personalized Indexing Management LLC increased its position in DISH Network by 30.6% during the 4th quarter. Vanguard Personalized Indexing Management LLC now owns 38,128 shares of the company’s stock valued at $535,000 after buying an additional 8,940 shares in the last quarter. Treasurer of the State of North Carolina increased its holdings in shares of DISH Network by 1.3% in the third quarter. Treasurer of the State of North Carolina now owns 107,375 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,485,000 after purchasing an additional 1,390 shares during the period. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC purchased a new stake in shares of DISH Network in the fourth quarter worth about $77,000. Neo Ivy Capital Management purchased a new stake in shares of DISH Network in the third quarter worth about $37,000. Finally, Ethic Inc. boosted its stake in shares of DISH Network by 37.9% in the third quarter. Ethic Inc. now owns 18,755 shares of the company’s stock worth $259,000 after buying an additional 5,158 shares during the last quarter. 96.51% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several research firms have recently weighed in on DISH. Barclays cut their target price on DISH Network from $14.00 to $10.00 in a research report on Wednesday, April 12th. StockNews.com began coverage on DISH Network in a research report on Thursday, May 18th. They set a “sell” rating on the stock. Credit Suisse Group reissued an “outperform” rating and set a $35.00 target price on shares of DISH Network in a research report on Friday, February 24th. Royal Bank of Canada cut their target price on DISH Network from $20.00 to $15.00 and set a “sector perform” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, February 27th. Finally, Morgan Stanley dropped their price objective on DISH Network from $17.00 to $10.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, April 20th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating, two have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $21.38.

DISH Network Company Profile

(Get Rating)

DISH Network Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, provides pay-TV services in the United States. The company operates in two segments, Pay-TV and Wireless. It offers video services under the DISH TV brand; and programming packages that include programming through national broadcast networks, local broadcast networks, and national and regional cable networks, as well as regional and specialty sports channels, premium movie channels, and Latino and international programming packages.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for DISH Network Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for DISH Network and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.