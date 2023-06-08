James P. Breslawski Sells 24,234 Shares of Henry Schein, Inc. (NASDAQ:HSIC) Stock

Henry Schein, Inc. (NASDAQ:HSICGet Rating) Vice Chairman James P. Breslawski sold 24,234 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, June 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $74.29, for a total value of $1,800,343.86. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 201,555 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $14,973,520.95. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link.

Henry Schein Price Performance

Shares of Henry Schein stock opened at $75.26 on Thursday. The stock has a market cap of $9.86 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 21.50, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.12 and a beta of 0.83. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.25, a quick ratio of 0.94 and a current ratio of 1.82. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $79.43 and a 200-day moving average price of $80.68. Henry Schein, Inc. has a one year low of $64.75 and a one year high of $89.72.

Henry Schein (NASDAQ:HSICGet Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 9th. The company reported $1.21 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.23 by ($0.02). Henry Schein had a net margin of 3.82% and a return on equity of 15.41%. The business had revenue of $3.06 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.09 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $1.30 EPS. Henry Schein’s revenue was down 3.7% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts expect that Henry Schein, Inc. will post 5.26 EPS for the current year.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Henry Schein

A number of large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Henry Schein by 1.4% in the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 15,331,533 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,336,756,000 after buying an additional 214,846 shares during the period. Longview Partners Guernsey LTD lifted its holdings in shares of Henry Schein by 3.5% in the 1st quarter. Longview Partners Guernsey LTD now owns 7,263,670 shares of the company’s stock worth $592,280,000 after buying an additional 248,659 shares during the period. Perpetual Ltd purchased a new stake in shares of Henry Schein in the 1st quarter worth $347,420,000. American Century Companies Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Henry Schein by 2.0% in the 1st quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 4,028,025 shares of the company’s stock worth $328,445,000 after buying an additional 78,846 shares during the period. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted its holdings in shares of Henry Schein by 9.7% in the 4th quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 3,652,198 shares of the company’s stock worth $291,700,000 after buying an additional 322,602 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 95.45% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

HSIC has been the subject of a number of research reports. Morgan Stanley decreased their price objective on Henry Schein from $70.00 to $69.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, February 21st. Barrington Research decreased their price objective on Henry Schein from $92.00 to $90.00 in a report on Wednesday, May 10th. StockNews.com downgraded Henry Schein from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, May 11th. Credit Suisse Group reduced their price target on Henry Schein from $99.00 to $97.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, February 28th. Finally, UBS Group raised their price target on Henry Schein from $75.00 to $82.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 7th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $85.67.

About Henry Schein

Henry Schein, Inc engages in the provision of health care products and services to medical, dental, and veterinary office-based practitioners. It operates through the Healthcare Distribution and Technology and Value-Added Services segments. The Healthcare Distribution segment includes consumable products, laboratory, small and large equipment repair services, branded and generic pharmaceuticals, vaccines, surgical, diagnostic tests, infection-control products, and vitamins.

Featured Stories

Insider Buying and Selling by Quarter for Henry Schein (NASDAQ:HSIC)

