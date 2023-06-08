Jeffery Owen Buys 1,500 Shares of Dollar General Co. (NYSE:DG) Stock

Dollar General Co. (NYSE:DG – Get Rating) CEO Jeffery Owen purchased 1,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, June 6th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $157.86 per share, for a total transaction of $236,790.00. Following the purchase, the chief executive officer now owns 55,720 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $8,795,959.20. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink.

Dollar General Stock Performance

Shares of Dollar General stock opened at $155.57 on Thursday. The firm has a market cap of $34.12 billion, a PE ratio of 14.66, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.57 and a beta of 0.34. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $209.32 and its 200-day simple moving average is $224.61. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.18, a quick ratio of 0.12 and a current ratio of 1.32. Dollar General Co. has a 1 year low of $153.81 and a 1 year high of $261.59.

Dollar General (NYSE:DG – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, June 1st. The company reported $2.34 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.38 by ($0.04). The company had revenue of $9.34 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $9.47 billion. Dollar General had a net margin of 6.19% and a return on equity of 40.03%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 6.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $2.41 EPS. Equities analysts forecast that Dollar General Co. will post 10.1 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Dollar General Dividend Announcement

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Dollar General

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, July 25th. Investors of record on Tuesday, July 11th will be paid a dividend of $0.59 per share. The ex-dividend date is Monday, July 10th. This represents a $2.36 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.52%. Dollar General’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 22.24%.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of DG. Kentucky Retirement Systems grew its position in Dollar General by 4.6% in the 3rd quarter. Kentucky Retirement Systems now owns 17,769 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,262,000 after purchasing an additional 789 shares during the last quarter. Toroso Investments LLC grew its position in Dollar General by 0.8% in the 3rd quarter. Toroso Investments LLC now owns 10,874 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,607,000 after purchasing an additional 83 shares during the last quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC grew its position in Dollar General by 3.3% in the 4th quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 2,263 shares of the company’s stock worth $557,000 after purchasing an additional 72 shares during the last quarter. Heritage Wealth Management LLC grew its position in Dollar General by 100.0% in the 4th quarter. Heritage Wealth Management LLC now owns 1,146 shares of the company’s stock worth $282,000 after purchasing an additional 573 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Wesbanco Bank Inc. grew its position in Dollar General by 27.5% in the 4th quarter. Wesbanco Bank Inc. now owns 1,568 shares of the company’s stock worth $386,000 after purchasing an additional 338 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 90.73% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

DG has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. Telsey Advisory Group reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and set a $242.00 price target on shares of Dollar General in a research note on Friday, March 17th. Citigroup cut their price target on shares of Dollar General from $240.00 to $230.00 in a research note on Monday, March 20th. OTR Global raised shares of Dollar General to a “positive” rating in a research note on Friday, May 26th. Truist Financial cut their target price on shares of Dollar General from $214.00 to $166.00 in a research note on Friday, June 2nd. Finally, Credit Suisse Group cut their target price on shares of Dollar General from $220.00 to $170.00 in a research note on Friday, June 2nd. Thirteen equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, seven have given a buy rating and two have assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $206.14.

About Dollar General

Dollar General Corp. engages in the operation of merchandise stores. Its offerings include food, snacks, health and beauty aids, cleaning supplies, basic apparel, housewares, and seasonal items. It sells brands including Clorox, Energizer, Procter & Gamble, Hanes, Coca-Cola, Mars, Unilever, Nestle, Kimberly-Clark, Kellogg’s, General Mills, and PepsiCo The company was founded by J.

