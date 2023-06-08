JinkoSolar (NYSE:JKS) Downgraded by StockNews.com

StockNews.com cut shares of JinkoSolar (NYSE:JKS – Get Rating) from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research note released on Monday.

Separately, HSBC increased their price objective on JinkoSolar from $77.00 to $78.00 in a report on Thursday, May 4th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of Hold and an average target price of $63.00.

Get JinkoSolar alerts:

JinkoSolar Stock Performance

Shares of JKS opened at $40.85 on Monday. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $46.21 and its 200 day simple moving average is $49.14. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.08 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.93 and a beta of 0.83. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.54, a quick ratio of 0.74 and a current ratio of 1.06. JinkoSolar has a 52-week low of $38.43 and a 52-week high of $76.92.

Institutional Trading of JinkoSolar

JinkoSolar ( NYSE:JKS Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Friday, March 10th. The semiconductor company reported $1.50 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.45 by $0.05. The business had revenue of $4.41 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.76 billion. JinkoSolar had a return on equity of 8.66% and a net margin of 1.51%. Research analysts forecast that JinkoSolar will post 8.3 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. Toroso Investments LLC purchased a new position in shares of JinkoSolar during the 3rd quarter valued at about $35,000. Quadrant Capital Group LLC boosted its position in shares of JinkoSolar by 98.8% during the third quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 690 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $38,000 after purchasing an additional 343 shares in the last quarter. Carmignac Gestion bought a new stake in shares of JinkoSolar during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $38,000. Natixis bought a new stake in shares of JinkoSolar during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $41,000. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised its stake in JinkoSolar by 1,105.0% during the first quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 1,205 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $61,000 after buying an additional 1,105 shares during the last quarter.

JinkoSolar Company Profile

(Get Rating)

JinkoSolar Holding Co, Ltd. engages in the manufacture of solar modules. It distributes solar products and sells its solutions and services to a diversified international utility, commercial and residential customers. The company was founded by Xian De Li, Kang Ping Chen, and Xian Hua Li on August 3, 2007 and is headquartered in Shangrao, China.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for JinkoSolar Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for JinkoSolar and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.