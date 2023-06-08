John Hancock Preferred Income Fund III Plans Monthly Dividend of $0.11 (NYSE:HPS)

John Hancock Preferred Income Fund III (NYSE:HPS – Get Rating) declared a monthly dividend on Thursday, June 1st, investing.com reports. Investors of record on Monday, June 12th will be given a dividend of 0.11 per share on Friday, June 30th. This represents a $1.32 annualized dividend and a yield of 9.41%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, June 9th.

John Hancock Preferred Income Fund III has decreased its dividend payment by an average of 2.6% annually over the last three years.

John Hancock Preferred Income Fund III Trading Up 0.9 %

John Hancock Preferred Income Fund III stock opened at $14.03 on Thursday. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $13.91 and a 200 day moving average price of $14.50. John Hancock Preferred Income Fund III has a 52 week low of $12.94 and a 52 week high of $17.60.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On John Hancock Preferred Income Fund III

About John Hancock Preferred Income Fund III

Several institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in HPS. Sunbelt Securities Inc. acquired a new stake in John Hancock Preferred Income Fund III during the first quarter worth about $94,000. Captrust Financial Advisors acquired a new stake in John Hancock Preferred Income Fund III during the second quarter worth about $103,000. JPMorgan Chase & Co. acquired a new stake in John Hancock Preferred Income Fund III during the first quarter worth about $147,000. Atria Wealth Solutions Inc. acquired a new stake in John Hancock Preferred Income Fund III during the first quarter worth about $203,000. Finally, IHT Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in John Hancock Preferred Income Fund III during the first quarter worth about $173,000.

John Hancock Preferred Income Fund III operates as a closed-end management investment company. It seeks to provide a high level of current income consistent with preservation of capital by investing in securities that, in the opinion of the Advisor, may be undervalued relative to similar securities in the marketplace.

