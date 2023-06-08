John Hancock Preferred Income Fund III Plans Monthly Dividend of $0.11 (NYSE:HPS)

John Hancock Preferred Income Fund III (NYSE:HPS – Get Rating) declared a monthly dividend on Thursday, June 1st, investing.com reports. Investors of record on Monday, June 12th will be given a dividend of 0.11 per share on Friday, June 30th. This represents a $1.32 annualized dividend and a yield of 9.41%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, June 9th.
John Hancock Preferred Income Fund III has decreased its dividend payment by an average of 2.6% annually over the last three years.
John Hancock Preferred Income Fund III Trading Up 0.9 %
John Hancock Preferred Income Fund III stock opened at $14.03 on Thursday. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $13.91 and a 200 day moving average price of $14.50. John Hancock Preferred Income Fund III has a 52 week low of $12.94 and a 52 week high of $17.60.
Hedge Funds Weigh In On John Hancock Preferred Income Fund III
About John Hancock Preferred Income Fund III
John Hancock Preferred Income Fund III operates as a closed-end management investment company. It seeks to provide a high level of current income consistent with preservation of capital by investing in securities that, in the opinion of the Advisor, may be undervalued relative to similar securities in the marketplace.
Recommended Stories
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on John Hancock Preferred Income Fund III (HPS)
- MSG Sports: How To Buy the Knicks and Rangers for 50% Off
- New Leadership At GameStop, New Improvements, New Reasons To Buy?
- 2 Real-Estate Related Stocks Showing Signs Of Being Undervalued
- Regional Banks Showing Signs Of Recovery As Stocks Rebound
- Homebuilding Stocks Defying Cooling Housing Market: Time to Sell?
Receive News & Ratings for John Hancock Preferred Income Fund III Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for John Hancock Preferred Income Fund III and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.