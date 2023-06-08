Joseph Douglas Lyon Sells 10,000 Shares of Corcept Therapeutics Incorporated (NASDAQ:CORT) Stock

Corcept Therapeutics Incorporated (NASDAQ:CORT – Get Rating) CAO Joseph Douglas Lyon sold 10,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, June 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $23.60, for a total value of $236,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief accounting officer now owns 5,132 shares in the company, valued at $121,115.20. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link.

Corcept Therapeutics Trading Up 1.3 %

Shares of CORT opened at $23.87 on Thursday. Corcept Therapeutics Incorporated has a twelve month low of $17.86 and a twelve month high of $30.14. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $23.11 and its two-hundred day moving average is $22.47. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.42 billion, a PE ratio of 29.11 and a beta of 0.50.

Corcept Therapeutics (NASDAQ:CORT – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 3rd. The biotechnology company reported $0.14 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.20 by ($0.06). Corcept Therapeutics had a net margin of 22.79% and a return on equity of 19.37%. The company had revenue of $105.70 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $104.91 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $0.20 earnings per share. Corcept Therapeutics’s revenue was up 12.8% on a year-over-year basis. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Corcept Therapeutics Incorporated will post 0.62 EPS for the current year.

CORT has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. StockNews.com initiated coverage on Corcept Therapeutics in a research note on Thursday, May 18th. They issued a “buy” rating on the stock. Piper Sandler assumed coverage on Corcept Therapeutics in a report on Tuesday, April 4th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $27.00 price objective on the stock. HC Wainwright reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $30.00 price objective on shares of Corcept Therapeutics in a report on Wednesday, March 1st. Truist Financial dropped their price objective on Corcept Therapeutics from $28.00 to $26.00 in a report on Friday, May 26th. Finally, SVB Leerink reissued a “market perform” rating and set a $25.00 price target on shares of Corcept Therapeutics in a report on Tuesday, April 11th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $26.71.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Dark Forest Capital Management LP acquired a new stake in shares of Corcept Therapeutics during the fourth quarter valued at $31,000. Quadrant Capital Group LLC boosted its stake in shares of Corcept Therapeutics by 714.0% during the third quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 1,571 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $40,000 after acquiring an additional 1,378 shares during the last quarter. CWM LLC boosted its stake in shares of Corcept Therapeutics by 392.8% during the first quarter. CWM LLC now owns 2,134 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $46,000 after acquiring an additional 1,701 shares during the last quarter. Asset Management One Co. Ltd. acquired a new stake in shares of Corcept Therapeutics during the first quarter valued at $47,000. Finally, Altshuler Shaham Ltd boosted its stake in shares of Corcept Therapeutics by 67.6% during the third quarter. Altshuler Shaham Ltd now owns 2,286 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $58,000 after acquiring an additional 922 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 80.08% of the company’s stock.

Corcept Therapeutics, Inc is a commercial-stage pharmaceutical company, which engages in the discovery, development and commercialization of medications to treat severe metabolic, oncologic and psychiatric disorders. It focuses on the development of drugs for disorders that are associated with a steroid hormone called cortisol.

