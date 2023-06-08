JPMorgan Chase & Co. Lowers FedEx (NYSE:FDX) Price Target to $228.00

FedEx (NYSE:FDX – Get Rating) had its target price dropped by equities research analysts at JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $233.00 to $228.00 in a note issued to investors on Tuesday, The Fly reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co.‘s target price would indicate a potential upside of 1.48% from the company’s current price.
Other research analysts have also issued reports about the company. Bank of America boosted their target price on FedEx from $233.00 to $305.00 in a report on Friday, March 17th. Stephens reissued an “overweight” rating and set a $290.00 target price on shares of FedEx in a report on Thursday, April 6th. UBS Group set a $260.00 target price on FedEx in a report on Friday, March 17th. Credit Suisse Group boosted their target price on FedEx from $269.00 to $273.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, April 3rd. Finally, Loop Capital boosted their target price on FedEx from $241.00 to $263.00 in a report on Thursday, April 6th. Ten research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eighteen have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, FedEx currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $244.39.
FedEx Stock Up 2.4 %
Shares of FedEx stock opened at $224.67 on Tuesday. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $226.90 and its 200 day simple moving average is $204.89. FedEx has a 52-week low of $141.92 and a 52-week high of $248.76. The firm has a market cap of $56.47 billion, a PE ratio of 19.40, a P/E/G ratio of 1.01 and a beta of 1.33. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.81, a quick ratio of 1.27 and a current ratio of 1.32.
Insiders Place Their Bets
In related news, Director Stephen E. Gorman purchased 1,080 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, April 12th. The stock was bought at an average price of $230.75 per share, with a total value of $249,210.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now owns 1,258 shares in the company, valued at approximately $290,283.50. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In other news, CEO Frederick W. Smith sold 131,755 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, April 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $232.21, for a total value of $30,594,828.55. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 14,459,759 shares in the company, valued at $3,357,700,637.39. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, Director Stephen E. Gorman bought 1,080 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, April 12th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $230.75 per share, for a total transaction of $249,210.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 1,258 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $290,283.50. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 146,486 shares of company stock valued at $34,001,009 in the last 90 days. Corporate insiders own 8.62% of the company’s stock.
Institutional Trading of FedEx
A number of hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Lakewood Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of FedEx in the fourth quarter valued at $26,000. Guardian Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of FedEx during the 1st quarter valued at $26,000. GW&K Investment Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of FedEx during the 1st quarter valued at $27,000. CenterStar Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of FedEx during the 4th quarter valued at $29,000. Finally, Horan Securities Inc. raised its stake in shares of FedEx by 85.7% during the 1st quarter. Horan Securities Inc. now owns 130 shares of the shipping service provider’s stock valued at $30,000 after purchasing an additional 60 shares during the period. 72.02% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.
About FedEx
FedEx Corp. provides a broad portfolio of transportation, e-commerce and business services under the FedEx brand. It operates through the following segments: FedEx Express, FedEx Ground, FedEx Freight, FedEx Services, and Corporate, Other & Eliminations. The FedEx Express segment consists of domestic and international shipping services for delivery of packages and freight.
Recommended Stories
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on FedEx (FDX)
- What is a Growth Stock Mutual Fund?
- 10 Best Airline Stocks to Buy
- Ollie’s Bargain Outlet Goes On Sale
- Campbell Soup Company Leads Staples Stocks Into The Buy Zone
- Netflix Collaboration Fuels IAS, DoubleVerify Stock Surge
Receive News & Ratings for FedEx Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for FedEx and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.