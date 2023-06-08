JPMorgan Chase & Co. Lowers FedEx (NYSE:FDX) Price Target to $228.00

FedEx (NYSE:FDX – Get Rating) had its target price dropped by equities research analysts at JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $233.00 to $228.00 in a note issued to investors on Tuesday, The Fly reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co.‘s target price would indicate a potential upside of 1.48% from the company’s current price.

Other research analysts have also issued reports about the company. Bank of America boosted their target price on FedEx from $233.00 to $305.00 in a report on Friday, March 17th. Stephens reissued an “overweight” rating and set a $290.00 target price on shares of FedEx in a report on Thursday, April 6th. UBS Group set a $260.00 target price on FedEx in a report on Friday, March 17th. Credit Suisse Group boosted their target price on FedEx from $269.00 to $273.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, April 3rd. Finally, Loop Capital boosted their target price on FedEx from $241.00 to $263.00 in a report on Thursday, April 6th. Ten research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eighteen have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, FedEx currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $244.39.

Shares of FedEx stock opened at $224.67 on Tuesday. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $226.90 and its 200 day simple moving average is $204.89. FedEx has a 52-week low of $141.92 and a 52-week high of $248.76. The firm has a market cap of $56.47 billion, a PE ratio of 19.40, a P/E/G ratio of 1.01 and a beta of 1.33. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.81, a quick ratio of 1.27 and a current ratio of 1.32.

FedEx ( NYSE:FDX Get Rating ) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, March 16th. The shipping service provider reported $3.41 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.67 by $0.74. FedEx had a return on equity of 17.71% and a net margin of 3.23%. The business had revenue of $22.17 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $22.74 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $4.59 EPS. FedEx’s revenue for the quarter was down 6.2% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts predict that FedEx will post 14.92 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, Director Stephen E. Gorman purchased 1,080 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, April 12th. The stock was bought at an average price of $230.75 per share, with a total value of $249,210.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now owns 1,258 shares in the company, valued at approximately $290,283.50. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In other news, CEO Frederick W. Smith sold 131,755 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, April 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $232.21, for a total value of $30,594,828.55. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 14,459,759 shares in the company, valued at $3,357,700,637.39. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, Director Stephen E. Gorman bought 1,080 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, April 12th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $230.75 per share, for a total transaction of $249,210.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 1,258 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $290,283.50. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 146,486 shares of company stock valued at $34,001,009 in the last 90 days. Corporate insiders own 8.62% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Lakewood Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of FedEx in the fourth quarter valued at $26,000. Guardian Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of FedEx during the 1st quarter valued at $26,000. GW&K Investment Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of FedEx during the 1st quarter valued at $27,000. CenterStar Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of FedEx during the 4th quarter valued at $29,000. Finally, Horan Securities Inc. raised its stake in shares of FedEx by 85.7% during the 1st quarter. Horan Securities Inc. now owns 130 shares of the shipping service provider’s stock valued at $30,000 after purchasing an additional 60 shares during the period. 72.02% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

FedEx Corp. provides a broad portfolio of transportation, e-commerce and business services under the FedEx brand. It operates through the following segments: FedEx Express, FedEx Ground, FedEx Freight, FedEx Services, and Corporate, Other & Eliminations. The FedEx Express segment consists of domestic and international shipping services for delivery of packages and freight.

