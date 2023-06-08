Julie Coates Sells 37,814 Shares of CSR Limited (ASX:CSR) Stock

CSR Limited (ASX:CSR – Get Rating) insider Julie Coates sold 37,814 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of A$4.98 ($3.30), for a total value of A$188,162.46 ($124,610.90).

Julie Coates also recently made the following trade(s):

Get CSR alerts:

On Tuesday, May 23rd, Julie Coates bought 461 shares of CSR stock. The stock was purchased at an average price of A$5.40 ($3.58) per share, with a total value of A$2,489.86 ($1,648.91).

CSR Price Performance

The company has a quick ratio of 0.80, a current ratio of 1.72 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 13.90.

CSR Cuts Dividend

CSR Company Profile

The company also recently announced a Final dividend, which will be paid on Sunday, July 2nd. Shareholders of record on Sunday, July 2nd will be given a $0.20 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, May 25th. This represents a yield of 3.86%. CSR’s dividend payout ratio is presently 80.00%.

(Get Rating)

CSR Limited, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the manufacture and supply of building products for residential and commercial constructions in Australia and New Zealand. It operates through Building Products, Property, and Aluminium segments. The Building Products segment offers interior systems, including gyprock plasterboards, Martini acoustic insulation products, and Rondo rolled formed steel products, as well as Himmel and Potter interior systems that supplies ceiling tiles, aluminum partitions, and architectural hardware products; construction systems, such as Hebel autoclaved aerated concrete products, AFS walling systems, cladding systems, and Cemintel fiber cement; masonry and insulation solutions comprising Bradford insulations, Bradford energy solutions, Edmonds ventilation systems, and Monier roofing solutions; and bricks, including PGH Bricks and pavers.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for CSR Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for CSR and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.